Mooreabbey Milers Athletic Club

All Ireland

Tullamore County Offaly was the destination for this year's all Ireland master track and field events. Our only representive this year was Larry O'Grady and what a great job if did. Larry done the club proud bringing home 4 medals. Bronze in the discus where he threw a PB of 32m 87cm, silver in the shot putt, silver in the 35 pound weight for distance and a gold in high jump all O/55 category.

Warrenscourt Forrest

Willie O'Donoghue was in Warrenscourt Forrest Co. Cork last Wednesday night.

The race was 6.4km loop run over a mixture of river walk, fire road, forest trail and grassy paths. Willie finished in 7th position and took a first in his category.

Ballyhoura Active Series

Race nine the second last race of the Ballyhoura Active Series took place at the Country Club in Limerick last Friday night. Running the new 5k route was Tom Blackburn, Damien Holian and back in the purple and white vest after injury was Gerard Griffin. Tom finished 2nd overall Damien took 6th while Ger on his return finished just outside the top half of the field.

Liscarroll 4 Mile

Out for his second race of the week was Willie O'Donoghue and the destination this time was to Liscarroll Co. Cork. There were two distances to choose from a 5k and a 10k. Willie opted for the 10k out and back route. Willie finished 9th overall and took 1st in his category.

Galtymore IMRA

This was a race to top of Galtymore and back over peaks of Cush and Galtybeg, it was part of the Irish and Munster Championship. It was 13 km long with a 1340 meter climb over some rough open mountain terrain. Out running a lightning fast race being spurred on by the prospects of Limerick winning the Liam McCarthy was Tom Blackburn and Robert Cunningham. Deputy RD on the day was Patricia Ryan with many club members helping out. Tom finished 8th overall placing him 2nd overall in the Munster championship and 1st in the M/50 category while in the Irish Championship it will give him a top 10 finish and he will take a podium place in the M/50 category, while Robert Cunningham finished 25th on the day this gives Robert a top 20 finish in the Munster Championship and a top 50 finish in the Irish Championship.

Congratulations

All at Mooreabbey Milers AC would like to congratulate Galbally native John Kiely and the Limerick senior hurling team on their victory last Sunday. Luimneach Abu.

Save The Date

With 18 weeks left to Christmas here's a date for the diary. On Saturday 29th December the Mooreabbey Milers will host there annual mile dash. So add the date to your dairy weather your looking for a PB or a stroll with the family this is the place to be.

Training

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included if the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.Registration forms are available at training.