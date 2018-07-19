Pictures: Silver for Dundrum athlete Shane at Irish Life T & F Championships

IRISH LIFE HEALTH TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Irish Life Health Track and Field National Championships were held over the weekend. On Saturday the 14th of July we had one young athlete compete. Shane Buckley has a fantastic year of track and field with County and Provincial medals to his name, breaking PB's and records along the way. He has been putting on the hard work and reaping the rewards and Saturday was no different. He raced a very smart race and came in podium position of Silver in 1:39.44 over the Boys U13 600m. He broke his own PB and also recorded a new fastest time for the Munster record. His parents Declan and Triona, his siblings Niamh and Cian, coaches Michael, John and Brid Moore along with Ian Wilson, Gareth McGlinchey who has helped Shane get to training sessions on the track have all played a part in helping encourage him. We as a club are very proud of this modest talented boy and hope for all the best for his future in and out of the sport. Congratulations Shane.

MOYNE AC 70TH ANNIVERSARY GAMES

The Moyne AC 70th Anniversary Games was held on Thursday the 12th of July on their athletics track. Eamon Morrissey competed in the Senior Men's Mile 'B'. He did very well amongst a competitive field to place 5th in 5:01.55.

CLERIHAN 5 MILE AND 5K

The Clerihan 5 Mile and 5k was held on Friday the 13th of July in Clerihan. We had 12 athletes compete across the two races over a challenging course. In the 5 Mile we had 8 compete. Linda Grogan is shown her continuing great form placing 15th overall and 3rd Lady in 32:14. Next we had 24th Michael Moore 33:18 crossing the line with 25th Jim Hally 33:18, they were followed closely by 26th Tony Delaney 33:39, 39th Ausra Mackeviciute 35:45, 64th Christina Fryday 39:03, 105th Patricia Moloney 44:56 and 107th Alan Hayes 45:02. In the 5k race we had 4 compete. Stephen McDonald who broke 20 mins for the first time this year for the distance is continuing his great form by placing 5th in 19:59. Next we had 14th Tracie O'Dwyer 25:24, 28th Colette Alley 30:20 and 37th Orela Blake 33:08.

COUNTY SENIOR AND JUNIOR ROAD CHAMPIONSHIP

We will be hosting the County Senior and Junior Road Championships this Sunday in Dundrum. The Juniors race over 3k and will kick off at 12:30pm. They will be followed by the Senior race which will kick off together where the Ladies do 5k over one loop and the Men will do 10k over two loops. All support would be greatly appreciated.