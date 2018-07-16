Mooreabbey Milers A.C.

Kilworth Woods

The latest run in the MMRA Summer league was held in Kilworth Woods Co.Cork last Wednesday on what started out as a glorious sunny evening quickly changed as the first of the runners started to cross the finish line the grey clouds rolled in and down came the most welcome and refreshing shower of rain. The evening kicked off with a kiddies and junior race at 7.30. This was followed by the senior race at 8.00pm. Out representing the club was Tom Blackburn, Patrick Holian, Kevin Lenihan, Willie O'Donoghue, Liam O'Donnell, Damien Holian, Patrick Hartigan, Mary Pyke, Patricia Ryan and Mandy Parslow. Tom Blackburn finished 2nd overall and Patrick Holian was 1st male junior. Doing one better this week Patrick, Kevin, Willie and Liam finished 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th with just over a minute separating these four. RDs on the night was Lynda Hynes and Willie O'Donoghue and club helpers were Patricia Ryan, Patricia Blackburn, Grainne Blackburn, Mairead Hynes and Louise Rennie.

Youghal 5KM

Meanwhile in Youghal Co Cork James Fletcher and Derrick Ryan took part in the youghal 5k last Thursday evening. James refreshed from his two half marathons whizzed around the course in 18.55 and Derrick just back to running polished the course off in under 25 minutes.

Clerihan 5 Mile

On Friday night Mary Pyke took part Clerihan 5 mile. Organised in association with Clonmel AC this is the 6th year of this race. This was a 5 mile loop which took in the south-west of the village. With various fast downhill sections on the course Mary finished well in the top half of the field.