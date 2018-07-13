In pictures: 33rd Annual Coillte 10k for Dundrum Athletic Club

COILLTE 10K & 5K JUNIOR

We held our 33rd Annual Coillte 10k on Wednesday the 4th of July, along with the 5k race for Juniors. Temperatures were hot but the trees along the course provided good shade, with 4 water stations to keep everyone hydrated. We had a total of 234 finishers between the 10k and the 5k Junior races. In the 5k Junior race we had 16 of our members compete. Shane Buckley had a fine race to win the Junior race at only 13 years of age on a fantastic time of 18:05. Next we had 5th Stephen McDonald 19:54 who is in fine form running many sub 20 min 5k's this season. He was follow by 12th Millie Kelly 22:45 and was 2nd Junior Girl, 15th Niamh Buckley 24:48 and was 3rd Junior Girl, 16th Jessie Collins 25:08, 17th Emma Kingston 26:36, 18th Ruby Kelly 26:36, 19th Jade Collins 27:02, 20th Thomas Moore 27:20, 21st Brid Quirke 27:48, 22nd Mary Ellen Holmes 29:00, 23rd Belle Kelly 30:36, 24th Eileen Butler 32:23, 25th Elisse Kelly 32:48, 26th Anna Ryan 32:52 and 27th Clodagh Ryan 32:54. In our Coillte 10k we had 26 senior athletes compete. Kevin Moore made the trip home from England for his local race. He put on a fine performance and made serious ground on the eventual winner Freddy Keron Sittuk by finishing only 1 second behind him to finish 2nd in 31:43. He also won the Cup as the first Tipperary man home. Next we had 9th Dermot Hayes 35:00 and 1st O50, 17th Eamon Morrissey 38:00, 21st Michael J Ryan 38:21, 25th Martin Keane 38:33, 38th Linda Grogan 39:59 and was 5th Lady, 39th Michael Ryan 39:59 and 40th Donal Keane 39:59. Here we saw yet another fine display of team spirit. Coming to the final stretch yout could see Michael Ryan really encouraging Linda on to help her break the 40 mins. For Linda, Michael and Donal all to have the exact same time shows how they really pushed one another on. Next was 41st Paudie Coen 40:13, 52nd Michael Moore 42:13 and was 1st O55, 53rd John Kelly 42:13, 56th Jim Hally 42:19, 60th Tony Delaney 42:41, 62nd Tommy Byrnes 42:45, 69th Dymphna Ryan 43:28, 74th Noel Casey 43:42, 94th Catherine Fogarty Burke 45:51 and was 2nd O40 Lady, 103rd Laura McCarthy Armstrong 46:43, 109th Brid Quirke 47:33, 122nd Rebecca Lenehan 48:49, 125th Mary Keane 49:03, 126th Martha Quirke 49:06 and was 2nd O45 Lady, 164th Jan O'Dwyer 54:20, on her heels 164th Elaine Murphy 54:20, 176th Patricia Moloney 55:52 and 205th Kathleen O'Brien 1:10:30. We would like to thank the following for the help with our race: O'Dwyer Steel, Kickhams GAA, Dundrum Scout Hall, Noel & Bridie Quirke, Civil Defence, Butlers Centra, Heffernans Foodstore, Dinny Morrissey, The Kelly Family, Tipperary Credit Union and our main sponsor Coillte. Also all the club members and non members who helped with the stewarding and promoting of the race, making sandwiches, buns and cakes and all that helped out with serving and cleaning up.



CAHIR HALF MARATHON

The Cahir Half Marathon was held on Saturday the 7th of July in yet again what were hot conditions as the race was held during the day. This race is hosted by Mooreabbey Milers AC. We had one athlete dare the distance in the heat and this lady loves her long distance races. Christina Fryday did very well to place 89th in 1:54:20.



BRITISH MILERS CLUB

The British Milers Club Grand Prix was held on Saturday the 7th of July in London. Only 3 days after the Coillte 10k Kevin Moore managed to break his 3,000m PB that he only set a couple of weeks ago by 4 seconds in 8:26:56. Fantastic running and speed.