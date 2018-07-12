Freddy holds off Kevin and Siobhan makes it 11 wins in Coillte 10k Dundrum

Last Wednesday 4th July the Coillte 10k was ran for the 33rd time around the roads of Dundrum. Despite the roasting hot weather of the past few weeks a field of 245 athletes went to the start line which included 29 athletes in the Junior 5k race.

Former Irish International athlete Dominic Moore blew the whistle to set them on their way over the famous two lap circuit.

Kenyan athlete Freddy Keron Sittuk who runs in the colours of Dublin club Raheny Shamrocks was quickly out in front been chased by former winners of the race Declan Moore Bilboa and local man Kevin Moore Dundrum making the trip home from his work in Brighton for the annual event.

They were followed by James Doran from An Riocht club in Kerry and regular visitor to Dundrum Colm Turner Limerick AC.

Back in the village after one lap and Freddy was in his element out in front in the hot conditions with a good lead with the two Moore’s side by side in pursuit. Kevin then set off after Freddy on the second lap and as they came back into the 230 metre finishing straight in the village Kevin was closing the gap stride by stride. But the African man Freddy held on for a great victory in a time of 31:42 with Kevin just one second behind in 31:43 great running by both athletes in the warm conditions.

Kevin also being the first Tipperary athlete over the finish line won the Tim Crowe Trophy for the second time and was presented with it by Dominic Moore after the race. Declan battled on well for 3rd in 32:43 while James and Colm had a tremendous battle to finish 4th and 5th respectively both on the same time of 33:03.

Great to see athletes from six different clubs finish in the top six positions the sixth been Jimmy Boland Clonmel.

In the women’s race Borrisokane’s Irish International Siobhan O’Doherty for the umpteen time stamped her class on this race to come home a clear winner in a time of 35:27 for a incredible eleven wins in the race. There was a great battle for the other four senior prizes with Madeline Loughnane Thurles Crokes 2nd in 38:20. Shona O’Flynn Dooneen and Grainne O’Callaghan North Cork had a great battle for 3rd and 4th positions with the Limerick girl shading it with both been credited with the same time 39:35.Linda Grogan Dundrum kept the home club colours on the podium with a gutsy 5th place in 39:59.As in the men’s race great to see five different clubs represented here and all breaking 40 minutes on a warm evening for running.

There was some great battles in the overage categories Forester Stephen Moore from the An Riocht club in Kerry who works for the main sponsor Coillte won the over 40 men’s section in 37:57 from Nigel O’Flaherty Clonmel in 38:16.Gerard O’Sullivan also from An Riocht one of the large contingent who made the long trip from the Castleisland club was first over 45 in 37:13 with Peter Madden Templemore 2nd in 38:46.The all conquering Dermot Hayes from the Dundrum club was 1st over 50 in 35 minutes flat with Noel Marum Portlaoise 2nd in 38:09.The ever consistent Michael Moore Dundrum was 1st over 55 in 42:13 While another of those reliable performers Matt Alexander Coolquill won the over sixty category in 44:37. Tim J Buckley from Ennis was 1st over 65 in 47:11 and to complete a great nights men’s masters racing Andrew Jeyes from the Ivanhoe club in the UK was 1st over 70 in a great time of 44:04.

There was also great competition in the women’s over age categories Paula Mills Thurles Crokes was 1st over 40 in 45:16 with Catherine Fogarty Burke from the local Dundrum club 2nd in 45:51.Martina Ryan Thurles Crokes had a great win in the over 45 category in 45:31 from Martha Quirke Dundrum in 49:06. Aisling Power Ennis Track was 1st over 50 in 43:54 with Borrisoleigh’s Track Attack Kathleen O’Meara 2nd in 53:22.Dorothy Ryan Limerick Country Club won again in Dundrum in the over 55 category in 49:28. Another regular to run the race Carmel MacDomhnaill West Limerick was 1st over 60 in 51:13 and Sally Jeyes also from the Ivanhoe club in the UK had a great win in the over sixty five category in 56:47. Great racing by all the master’s.

The Junior 5k had a good entry even though many in the field were very young where are all our teenagers gone. Shane Buckley from the host club Dundrum whose two uncles Thomas and Michael ran the first race in 1986 had a great run for his tender years of only 12 to come home for a great victory in 18:05 followed by one of his training partners Fred Crowley Thurles Crokes in 19:08 with Lorcan O’Keefe Clonmel 3rd in 19:20.

Nuala Fitzgibbon from that great running family in Thurles Crokes won the Junior girls race in 21:15 and to complete a great night for the host club Dundrum Millie Kelly and Shane’s sister Niamh were 2nd and 3rd respectively in 22:45 and 24:48

Regular visitor to Dundrum Mary O’Brien represented the main sponsor Coillte on the night and presented the prizes to all the winners.