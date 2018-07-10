Ballyhoura Active - last two races in the series

The Sunny weather continues and even though we are on a break and just waiting for the last two races in the series the running continues.

Dromcolliher on Monday night had their traditional 4mile festival run and in spite of the heat had a fine crowd, the two course records both Men’s and Ladies were broken on the night. Dundrum AC in Tipperary had the coillte 10Km on Wednesday night and again fine crowds and plenty of Sunshine, Freddy Herron Stuik won just by one second from local man Kevin Moore Dundrum AC. Freddie went to Cahir on Saturday to run the Cahir Half marathon run by Mooreabbey Milers AC, he had less competition and had a comfortable win in 1 .15.11. There are loads of events on each week at the moment so don’t forget about us, as we are back on the 17th of August for the second last race of our series in Limerick City.

The Limerick Country club is a bar on the Old Cratlow road just out from L.I.T. The Athletics club was formed about 8 years ago. Originally they were a meet and train group who just met a couple of times a week at the bar for a casual trot. they soon became known as the country club group. But as people turned up and the guys saw that they were doing pretty ok in races especially in the age categories, they decided to get affiliated to Athletics Ireland. John Collins was one of the founder members and he was interviewed on the telly last year as he ran the great Limerick since its inception and was retiring from running Marathons and the great Limerick run was his final hurragh. John is still going strong you will be glad to know but has no plans to come out of retirement and run another marathon.

The country club race is a 5 km and is measured and certified it is their first event in the series and they would appreciate your support on the night, there will be plenty of refreshments at the finish and we will have some end of year stuff to give away on the night, so see you on the 17th.