Cahir Half Marathon host to 300 competitors

Over 300 competitors toed the line for this year's Cahir Half Marathon and Relay which took place last Saturday, 7th July. Conditions were far from ideal, the weather was hot and humid but this did not deter such a determined bunch. Cruising home to victory in a fantastic time of 1:15:11 was Freddy Keron Stituk from Raheny Shamrocks AC, second was Joe Kelleher from St. Finbarr's AC in a time of 1:18:32 and third home representing Mooreabbey Milers AC was Kieran Lees in a super time of 1:20:08. Kealey Tideswell was the first lady home representing Clonmel AC in 1:31:50 followed by Cecile Ollagnier in 1:33:50 and in third place was Orla O'Rourke from Ballymore Cobh AC in 1:38:31.

The relay proved to be really popular this year with 32 teams taking part. The first relay team home was Donie Dwane and John Paul McCarthy from Kilmallock AC, first mixed team home was Paul Crotty and Aisling Ahern as Brody no. 7 and the first female team home was Michelle Carey and Anne Marie Boland aptly named ‘The beer made us do it’! Fantastic running by all the individual runners and teams!

The race organisers would like to sincerely thank all our sponsors, our charity partners, South Tipperary Hospice Movement and also Aspect Autism Day Support. Furthermore our thanks to the fantastic people in Cahir and surrounding areas and all those involved who helped make the day such a success.