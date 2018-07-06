Tobin demolishes course record in Borrisoleigh Track Attack 5k

The fifth annual Borrisoleigh 5km which was sponsored by Declan Maher Financial Services was held in blistering heat but that did not deter one of Ireland’s finest athletes from ripping his own course record apart with a relentless pace from start to finish.

Once the siren echoed, Clonmel’s Sean Tobin took the lead followed by Freddy Keron Sittuk of Raheny Shamrocks and James Ledingham of Kilkenny City Harriers. Fresh from completing his scholarship in The University of Mississippi in America, the Irish International led the chasing group through the first km in 2:45.

From here he just drove on and roared on by the crowd gathered at the finish line, he stopped the clock at an outstanding 14:22, a full 36 seconds inside his own course record. Freddy was next home in a time of 14:42 which was also inside the old record while KCH’s James Ledingham completed an impressive outing with a finishing time of 15:36 to claim the third podium placing.

The women’s race was also an excellent encounter with the inform Madeline Loughnane of Thurles Crokes recording her first victory in Borrisoleigh. A finishing time of 18:17 in such heat further highlighted the excellent form that the Crokes athlete is in and she proved to be a very popular and well deserved victor.

Clonmel’s Laura Tobin returned to Borrisoleigh and it proved to be a fruitful journey, returning to the Suir-side town with a second placing to her credit. On the night, she clocked 18:33 and 29 seconds ahead of the third place athlete who was Grace Reilly from Portlaoise AC.

This year saw the Track-Attack Perpetual Cup up for grabs for the first time for the winning team. A team consisted of a club with 3 men and 3 women but an athlete who finished in the top 3 individual were not permitted on the team.

The strength of the Dundrum team was hugely evident once participants started to stream over the finish line. Their overall victory was copper fastened by the excellent performances of Dermot Hayes, Gareth McGlinchey, Eamonn Morrissey, Dymphna Ryan, Linda Grogan and one of the stars of the night, Millie Kelly.

David Sheehan of the Nenagh Tri Club ruled supreme in the Over 40 men’s grade, claiming the title in a time of 17:01. Winning the Over 50’s and fourth place overall was Dermot Hayes of Dundrum in a time of 16:54 while the first over 60 to cross the line was Jack Alexander of Coolquill in 21:02.

Martina Ryan of Thurles Crokes ran a super race to claim the Over 40’s women title in a time of 21:36. After travelling from An Bru, Helen Hartigan made it a worth while trip with victory in the Over 50’s grade in a time of 23:12 while Carmel Mac Domhnaill claimed the Over60 title in 24:40.

John Vahey proved to be King of the Track-Attackers with a 15th place overall and a time of 18:29. Eithne Kennedy was the first female Track-Attacker in a time of 21:54. A fantastic performance from Adah Minogue saw her take the first junior Track­­-Attacker prize in a time of 29:30.