Dundrum Athletic Club weekly report and photos

BORRISOLEIGH 5K

The Borrisoleigh Track Attack 5k was held on Tuesday the 26th of June in scorching weather conditions in the high 20's. We had a great turnout from the club with 23 athletes competing, senior and junior. The hosts were well prepared with 2 water stations, a water sprinkler to run under and ice cream afterwards. It was an extremely competitive race for both men and women. First home for the club in a fantastic 4th was Dermot Hayes 16:50 and was 1st O50, he was closely followed by 5th Gareth McGlinchey 16:55. Next we had 10th Eamon Morrissey 17:43, 12th Shane Buckley who had a fantastic PB to break 18 mins in 17:53 and was 2nd Junior, 23rd Donal Keane 18:58, 24th Michael Ryan 18:59, 29th Dymphna Ryan 19:11 and was 4th Lady, 35th Stephen McDonald (Junior) 19:35, 37th Linda Grogan 19:38 and was 5th Lady, 39th Declan Buckley 19:42, 42nd Michael Moore 19:51, 53rd Jim Halley 20:35, 72nd Millie Kelly 21:37 and was 1st Junior Girl, 75th Laura McCarthy Armstrong 21:46. Next we had another junior athlete 122nd Niamh Buckley 25:26 and on her heels 123rd Elaine Murphy 25:27, 127th Jan O Dwyer 25:51, 137th Sinead Ryan in a PB time of 27:24, 139th Patricia Moloney 27:58, 159th Cian Buckley 29:36 (Junior), 165th Patricia Ryan 30:12, 209th Triona Buckley 41:40 and 210th Yvonne Kelly 41:52. There was a team event of the first 3 men and women (senior or junior) to cross the line from a club would win the Cup. Our team of 6 were Dermot Hayes, Gareth McGlinchey, Eamon Morrissey, Dymphna Ryan, Linda Grogan and Millie Kelly and they won the cup. This is a great achievement for the club and we really are a team who help encourage and appreciate each other. A sample on the night of this was when Laura McCarthy Armstrong saw Millie Kelly struggling at 4km and helped her get back on track and encouraged to go for it coming closer to the finish. Millie being such a talented nice girl gave Laura a hug after the race to say thanks. It moments like this that shows what a great club we have and how lucky we are to be part of it.

WATFORD OPEN MEET

The Watford Open Meet was held on Wednesday the 27th of June in hot conditions. Kevin Moore had a superb race to finish 8th in a quick PB of 8:30.42 over 3,000m.

BRUFF 5 MILE

The Bruff 5 Mile was held on Friday the 29th of June and hosted by An Brú Ac in Bruff, Co Limerick. This race is part of the Ballyhoura Active Series. We had 2 athletes compete in the scorching conditions. First home was 28th Dymphna Ryan 34:25 and was 4th Lady. She was closely followed by 29th Michael Moore 34:30. Great running in though conditions only 3 days after both did the Borrisoleigh 5k.

WATERFORD VIKING QUARTER MARATHON

The Waterford Viking Quarter Marathon along with the Half were held on Saturday the 30th of June in Waterford City in scorching conditions. The full marathon was cancelled due to the heat wave the country is currently in. We had twon ladies brave the heat over 6.6 Miles. Naoimh Dooley completed the course in 1:20:50 and on her heels was Martina Butler 1:20:52.

COILLTE 10K

Our annual Coillte 10k is on this Wednesday the 4th of July at 8pm. It is two laps of the BK5K loop. There is also a 5k race for junior athletes. The race is chipped timed and €15 for the 10k and €10 for the junior race on the night. All finishers will get the traditional hand embroidered souvenir hand towel. Note that the 10k race is not suitable for walkers due to the two laps.

FIT4LIFE

Fit4Life continues on Monday at 7pm at the track, Scout Hall, Dundrum and on Thursday at 7pm at the Duck Pond, Dundrum. Suitable for walkers, joggers and runners.