Ballyhoura Active Series - Race 8 in Bruff

We were in Bruff on Friday night for the 8 race in the Ballyhoura active series. The evening was an absolute scorcher and with races on in a couple of venues on Friday night it was hard to see who would run on such a warm night. But Declan Moore of Bilboa AC was up to the challenge and in spite of the souring temperatures he set a very quick time of 26.23 Unfortunately the Bruff lads had no runner on the night to threaten his victory as he romped home. This 5 mile race is very flat and there was a nice breeze as you went around the course.

Extra water stations were set up on the night and the water was kept cool in big drums of ice water and still people came over the line staggering and dehydrated on a short race like this it is unusual to see a water station but one so specific is even more unusual. Second on the night was Paul Fitzgearld Limerick AC in 28.35 and 3rd was John Hartnett An Bru AC in 28.40. The Ladies race was full of quality and Shona O'Flynn Dooneen AC stormed home in a great time of 32.19 2nd and Niamh O'Sullivan was in hot pursuit in 32.58 and 3rd Birgita Lukste was never too far away in 33.27. Well done to An Bru AC on the night as they all worked hard to make the event a great success. We were able to have the prize giving out side in beautiful sunshine and everyone was fed and watered as they had a huge spread of food in the hall.

We are taking a break now until the 17th of August and the Country Club AC will host their 5 km race out of the Country club Bar on the Old Cratlow road, just a half mile out from LIT. We are looking forward to this as it will be a fast course and all your training over the next few weeks will bare fruit on the night.

There is only one other race after this as Churchtown AC host our final event a 5 mile race out of their lovely village. So check out our website ballyhouraactive.com for more information and the facebook page.