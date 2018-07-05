Mooreabbey Milers A.C. - Sun, Sweat, Run, Repeat!

Lough Curra

Wednesday night saw the trail runners head up to a local spot. 49 runners overall hit Lough Curra. The course was 9km out and back taking in the views of the lake at the half way point. Many of the runners would have loved to take a dip to cool down but the race had to go on. Kevin Lenihan was first home for the club in 10th position, followed by Patrick Holian, Willie O'Donoghue, Ger Hanley, Damien Holian, Paddy Bourke, Martina Moloney, Patrick Hartigan and Patricia Blackburn. RDs on the night were club members Robert Cunningham and Patricia Ryan and no race would be complete without club volunteers who were Mary, Mandy, Jane, Paddy and John.

An Bru 5 Mile

Last Friday on what was the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures hitting 32° during the day saw 7 of our crew hit the molten hot tar to take on the 5 mile in Bruff. The performance of the night has to go to Patrick Holian who was 1st male junior but more impressively was just outside the top 10 and in under 32 minutes, Patrick was pushed into 11th place by his own club mate Willie O'Donoghue. Kieran Lees battled but was unfortunately edged into 4th place, Willie O'Donoghue took 10th, followed by Patrick Holian, Damien Holian, Ger Hanley, Marie O'Shea who also took 1st in her category and Mary Pyke. Well done on a tough nights running.

Waterford Half Marathon

Down in the very sunny and very hot South East of Ireland last Saturday club man James Fletcher travelled to take part in the Waterford half. James is clocking up the miles with another 13.1 under his belt. James crossed the finish line in under 1hour 40, it was great training for his up coming Cahir Half Marathon.

Mweelrea and Nephin

While James was in the South East of Ireland Tom Blackburn and Robert Cunningham were in the West of Ireland. The two boys packed their bags to take on Mweelrea mountain in Mayo on Saturday which was a 10.7km run and was part of the Connaught and Irish Championship. Out again on Sunday Tom and Robert were on Nephin mountain a 5.3km run which is also part of the Connaught Championship. There was a disappointing end to Saturday's race as Tom took a wrong turn went astray and added on a few more kms while Robert ended up finishing the race with only one trail runner. On Sunday with Saturday's disappointment behind them Tom and Robert took on Nephin mountain this was a 5.3km route up Nephin mountain and down the other side. At the time of going to press we had no race report from Nephin.

Best of Luck

Best of luck to all club members and runners traveling to part take in running the Cahir Half Marathon this Saturday, not forgetting our wonderful volunteers.

Training

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included if the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

Registration forms are available at training.