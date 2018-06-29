Stevens and O'Doherty tops in Thurles Race

William Stevens of Coolquill and Siobhan O'Doherty of Borrisokane were the winners of the senior men’s and ladies sections of the Dave Fogarty Memorial four mile road race at Thurles last Wednesday.

Organised by the local Croke AC, the race honours one of the club’s stalwarts, the late Dave Fogarty, and attracted runners from all parts of the county and from further afield.

The testing course via the hilly Leugh circuit was very competitive and was won by William Stevens of Coolquill, enjoying a great season, in a time of 21.10, just ahead of local man Denis Shanahan who was timed at 21.22. In third place was Dundrum’s Dermot Hayes on 21.37 with Liam Shanahan, brother of Denis, in fourth place on 22.13 and talented Clonmel junior Alan Fitzgerald in fifth place in a time of 22.24

Siobhan O'Doherty took the honours in the ladies race in a time of 22.50, ahead of Madeline Loughnane of Thurles Crokes, with Grace Reilly of Portlaoise third, Aine Roche of Clonmel fourth, and Eileen Ely of Thurles in fifth.

The competition in the categories was also keen with prizes going to athletes from Galway, Kilkenny, Laois and the Tipperary clubs who more than held their own.

Details -

Men

Senior – 1, W Stevens, Coolquill; 2, D Shanahan, Thurles; 3, D Hayes, Dundrum; 4, L Shanahan,Thurles; 5, A Fitzgerald, Clonmel;

0/35- M Gleeson, Templemore; 2, O Mockler, Thurles;

0/40 – P Roche, Carrick; 2, J Fogarty, Moycarkey;

0/45 – P Madden, Templemore; 2, Austin Ryan, Thurles;

0/50 – P Boucle, St Joseph’s Kileknny; 2, T Gleeson, Templemore;

0/55 – M Moore, Dundrum; 2, T Moloney, Thurles;

0/65 – M Alexander, Coolquill; 2, J McSwseeney, Castlegar;

0/70 - M Dundon, Thurles; 2, M McHugh, Clonmel;

Junior -S McDonnell, Dundrum;

Ladies

Senior – 1, S O Doherty, Borrisokane; 2, M Loughnane, Thurles; 3, G Reilly, Portlaoise; 4, A Roche, Clonmel; 5, E Ely, Thurles;

0/35 – K Kennedy, Templemroe; 2, L Condon, Thurles;

0/40 – M Doherty,Clonmel; 2, P Mills, Thurles;

0/45 M Ryan, Thurles; 2, F Long;

0/50 – N Dorney, Thurles, 2 K O'Meara, Borrisoleigh Track Attack;

Junior – N Fitzgibbon, Thurles;

The club thanks all who helped in the running of the race, the gardai, Knights of Malta, stewards, catering ladies and those who supplied refreshments.