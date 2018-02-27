Ballyhoura Active - you can run in the snow but avoid running on ice

It looks like we are going to be snowed under over the next few days. It can be very tough to see the days getting longer and that extra bit of sunshine, but with temperatures plummeting into the sub-zero range what do you do, get out the good gear, proper thermals are needed. Now you’re thinking why didn’t I put winter woollies on my wish list for Christmas. We never seem to get the winter until after Christmas and when we think we are in the clear it bites back.

From a running perspective you can run in the snow you can run in the cold, but try to avoid running on Ice. It’s nice to get out for a run but if there is snow on the roads or Ice stay off them as drivers will have enough to do to stay on the road without having to avoid a jogger, and if you can’t resist please wear a Hi-Viz and be safe. However cold it gets always make sure you can hear traffic coming be responsible for yourself. I was out driving last weekend and met two cyclists at different times on dark bikes with black clothes no lights and with fog and rain almost impossible to see, so think before you go out.

I have some bad news on the Active series as North Cork AC were unable to get a permit for the day that they wanted to hold their event, it looks like we are back to a ten race series. We are sad to loose North Cork AC for this year but who knows next year they could be back. They have been in the series since the start and Michael Herlihy ran the series for a couple of years. Their half marathon was in the series for years and we wish them well with it and their other events this year.

Well done to all who ran yesterday as there were two big events on the Adare 10km which is run by West Limerick AC had huge crowds of 710 runners and was sold out for weeks before hand, well done to all who ran in it. There was also a big event out in Quilty county Clare as Kilmurry Ibrickane North Clare AC ran their Michael Egan memorial 5mile race 188 turned up and ran on a cold day in Clare.