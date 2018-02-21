Ciara Cummins and Jimmy Boland are County Champions

Last Sunday we headed to the village of Moyne for the County Novice Women’s 4k and Men’s 6k Road Championships, where conditions were ideal for running while a bit damp and misty for the spectators. This year both races finished on the Moyne AC wonderful Track facility and it added greatly to the events. We had very impressive performances from both Ciara Cummins of Nenagh Olympic and Jimmy Boland of Clonmel in winning their respective titles. Once again, the County Board would like to compliment all the clubs for ensuring that all their athletes wore their club colours, added greatly to both races. It was also great to Clubs like Ballynonty, Carrick on Suir, Clonmel, Coolquill, Dundrum, Mooreabbey Milers, Moycarkey Coolcroo, Moyne, Nenagh Olympic, Templemore and Thurles Crokes represented at these Championships.

The Women’s 3k race started and here after the early charge Ciara Cummins of Nenagh Olympic and Jacqueline Hughes of Thurles Crokes set the early pace with Angel Fogarty of Moyne in close attention. Then with a mile to go, Ciara edged in front and despite a strong challenge by Jacqueline, came home a very worthy and convincing winner in 10 mins 59 secs, brilliant performance to capture her first County Senior Road title. Then we had Jacqueline also running very well when winning the Silver medal in 11 mins 4 secs. We had a very competitive tussle for the Bronze medal over the final 100m with Nuala Fitzgibbon of Thurles Crokes coming through strongly to win the Bronze medal, just ahead of Angela Fogarty of Moyne, in 11 mins 26 secs with Angela 4 secs adrift. In 5th place we had Louise Fogarty of Moyne in 11 mins 38 secs with Ailish Mansfield of Clonmel 6th in 11 mins 44 secs. The Inter Club team event was very close with both Moyne and Thurles Crokes having two athletes in the top 6. With Orla Healy of Moyne running very well when finishing 10th in 11:48, Moyne retained the Cup for another twelve months with just two points to spare over Clonmel. The Clonmel trio of Ailish, Anne Marie Boland 7th 11:45 and Suzanne Shine 8th in 11:47 combined very well to capture the Inter Club Silver medals with the Thurles Crokes trio of Jacqueline, Nula and Louisa Condon 18th in 12:27 winning the Inter Club Bronze medals. This was a very close Inter Club competition with only four points separating the top 3 Clubs, brilliant performances all round.

The Men’s race attracted a very good entry of 66 athletes and right from the start a group of nine athletes that included Paddy Cummins of Moycarkey Coolcroo, Kieran lees of Mooreabbey Milers, Liam Kelly of Moyne, Kevin Coleman of Thurles Crokes, the Dundrum duo of Dermot Hayes and Gareth McGlinchey and the Clonmel trio of Anthony Bowen, Joey Feery and Jimmy Boland as they passed the 1km mark. Then as the athletes left the village, the pace quickened and soon a group of three dictated the pace with Dermot Hayes of Dundrum setting the pace and both Gareth McGlinchey and Jimmy Boland in close attention. The lead changed several times over the next 3kms but as they approached the 5k mark Jimmy increased the pace and soon went clear of Gareth with Dermot slightly adrift. Jimmy was full of running entering the final 300m and he kept the momentum going to come home a very worthy and convincing winner in 19 mins 29 secs. Then we had Gareth McGlinchey also running very well when winning the Silver medal in 19 mins 38 secs with Dermot Hayes of Dundrum running a brilliant race to win the Bronze medal in 19 mins 41 secs. For the record we had Kevin Coleman of Thurles Crokes finishing 4th in 19 min 53 secs, Kieran Lees of Mooreabbey milers finishing 5th in 20 mins 12 secs and Liam Kelly of Moyne finishing 6th in 20 mins 19 secs, brilliant running. In the team event the Gold medals were won by the Clonmel quartet of Jimmy, Joey Feery 9th in 20:33, Anthony Bowen 10th in 20:39 and Nigel O Flaherty 16th in 21:29 and for the first time in their history they retained the Danny Butler Cup as Champions. The Silver medals were won by the Dundrum team of Gareth, Dermot, Eamonn Morrissey 20th in 21:49 and Donal Keane 21st in 22:03. The Mooreabbey Milers team of Kieran, Willie O Donoghue 19th in 21:44, Kevin Patrick Lenihan 22nd in 22:25 and Liam O Donnell 23rd in 22:28 won the Inter Club bronze medals.

At the Presentation of Prizes, the County Chairman. Billy Purcell, thanks the Moyne Club for promoting two very good fixtures and he also thanks the Clubs for getting their members out to compete, it augurs well for the Sport to see some many clubs represented in the two races.