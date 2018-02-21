Gallery: Dundrum A.C.

LAHINCH 5 MILE

The second race in the Run Clare Series was held on Sunday the 18th of February. The Lahinch 5 mile was a challenging course with plenty of uphill and some strong head on winds from mile 3 onwards, in wet and cold conditions. We had a great turnout of 12 of our Fit4Life ladies who are completing the series. First home for the club was 142nd Christina Fryday in a PB time of 40:33, taking an impressive 1 min off of her previous PB, she was followed by 193rd Tracie O'Dwyer 41:51, 249th Elaine Murphy 43:08, 262nd Yvonne Heaney 43:29, 263rd Jan O'Dwyer 43:31, 303rd Patricia Moloney 44:41, 454th Colette Alley 48:05, 466th Claire Ryan 48:24, 568th Mary Shanahan 51:05, 656th Naoimh Dooley 53:45, 690th Orela Blake 55:42 and 702nd Lorna Duggan 56:13.

COUNTY NOVICE ROAD CHAMPIONSHIP - MCGLINCHEY AND HAYES IN TOP 3

The County Novice Road Championship was held on Sunday the 18th of February in Moyne. Conditions were good with mild weather and the rain held off. The Ladies raced over 3k and Men over 6k. This year both races finished on Moyne AC's impressive athletics track with the last 300m of each race on the track, giving a good view for spectators. In the Ladies race we had 6 athletes compete. First home for the club and making her club debut at Championship level was 15th Ali O'Connor in 12:18, on her heels was 16th Laura McCarthy Armstrong 12:20, and 19th Mairead Julian 12:32 these three ladies finished 6th team. Next we had 22nd Karen Coughlan 12:40, 23rd Martha Quirke 13:04 who made her debut in this Championship and 24th Rebecca Lenehan 13:11 who made her club debut at Championship level. These three placed 7th team. Jessica Hayes also made her club debut at Championship level, due to a registration error she wasn't officially able to compete. Great to see new faces competing at Championship level. Congratulations to Ciara Cummins on her win and breaking the Novice A record in a fantastic 10:59. In the Men's 6k we had 11 compete and we managed to bring home individual and team medals. Gareth McGlinchey and Dermot Hayes both had superb races and both obtained 6k PB's. Gareth and Dermot were in the leading trio until 5k when the eventual winner Jimmy Boland broke away. Gareth maintained his pace to win Silver in 19:39 and hot on his heels was Dermot winning Bronze in 19:41. Fantastic result to get two athletes in the top 3. It's worth a mention that both these men are relatively new to the sport and have only taken it up in the last couple of years. Both are achieving great results and Dermot has many O50 track and field national medals to his name. Next we had 20th Eamonn Morrissey 21:49 and 21st Donal Keane 22:03. These four combined to win Silver in the team event. Next we had 26th Stephen Ryan 22:45, 27th Paudie Coen 22:51, 31st Ruaidhri Devitt 23:10 and 40th John Shanahan Jnr who made his debut in this Championship. These four placed 8th team. Our final three athletes to finish were 44th Declan Buckley 24:30, 50th John McCormack 24:52 and 64th Michael Browne 27:49.

FIT4LIFE

Fit4Life continues every Monday and Thursday nights at 7pm at the track, Scout Hall, Dundrum. All welcome and all levels catered for walkers, joggers and runners. €2 per night plus club registration for the year. It's a great way to get fit and socialise at the same time.