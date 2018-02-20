Community Games Talent and Swimming results

Talent

U16 Solo Music 1 Abbie O’Dwyer, Silvermines, 2 Elle Franklin, Powerstown Lisronagh, 3 Cathal Healy, St Flannan’s/Bournea, Sarah Brett, Upperchurch Drombane.

U12 Solo Recitation: 1 Fiona Barry, Fethard Killusty, 2 Ruth O’Connell, Boherlahan Dualla

U16 Solo Singing: 1 Emily Hickey, Silvermines

U16 Solo Dance 1 Sarah Maher, Cashel Rosegreen

U12 Group Music: 1 Jack Duggan, Powerstown Lisronagh.

U16 Solo Recitation; 1 Martin McCabe, Newport, 2 Emma Ryan, Silvermines.

U12 Solo Music:1 Niall Fitzgerald Boherlahan Dualla.2 Robert Healy, St Flannan’s/Bournea

U12 Solo Dance 1 Leah Delahunty, Moyne Templetouhy.

U12 Solo Singing 1 Christina Whelan, Upperchurch drombane, 2 Leah Harney, St Flannan’s/Bournea, 3 Cian Hickey, Silvermines.

U15 Culture Corner: Thomas Carroll, Leah Harney, Hannah Larkin, Jessica O’Meara, Dylan Sayers, Katelyn Deane. St Flannan’s/Bournea

U16 Group Music: 1. Cathal Ryan, Robert Healy, St Flannan’s/Bournea

2 Eve Berry, Stephen McCormack, Damien O’Brien, Kevin O’Brien, Roisin Ryan, Ava Rock, Newport

3 Eabha Dolan, Lauren Duggan, Elle Franklin, Powerstown/Lisronagh.

U16 Choir Roscrea:- Reka Baranya, Leila Baskakovaite, Fanni Bosze, Julia Byczyk, Natasha Fryczkowska, Aoibhinn Kavanagh, Niamh Kavanagh, Clodagh Kennedy, Wiktoria Kostka, Diarmaid McCabe, Zsofia Nagy, Jakub Noj, Gabrielle reinyte, Sandra Skoczen, Maja Swiderska, Sean Synott, Emma Troy.

Swimming

Swimming in Thurles Pool on Sunday last attracted almost 200 enteries. There was a wide spread of medals here involving a lot of new comers in addition to the long established areas. Powerstown Lisronagh won the Eimear Hayes Perpetual Cup for the best overall area enjoying success in several events. Spectators were treated to some excellent performances. The winner of each event now look forward to representing Tipperary at the Aldi Community Games National Finals in University of Limerick next May. We wish to thank Martin Keogh and Thurles Pool for use of their facilities also Micheal Maher Co-Ordinator and his team for organising this highly successful event and everyone who helped in any way. Results as follows:-

FREESTYLE

U8 Girls 1. Lauren Duggan, Nenagh, Bria Ni Chomhanach, Mullinahone, 3 Anna Gleeson, Templederry/

U8 Boys 1. Toby Hayes, Powerstown Lisronagh, Patrick O’Callaghan, Clogheen.

U10 Girls 1. Kate O’Donnell, Ballylooby, Lou Matthia, New Inn, Lily Allen, Newport.

U10 Boys 1. Tom Kirby, Portroe 2 Luke McIntyre, Newport 3 Ivan Mouchan, Cashel Rosegreen.

U12 Girls 1. Kayla Whelan, Ballylooby, Eibhlis Bartley, Kilsheelan Kilcash, Rachel Quigley, Silvermines.

U12 Boys 1Stephen Gleeson, Templederry, 2 Mark O’Meara, Fethard Killlusty 3 Oisin O’Driscoll, Portroe.

U14 Girls 1 Marguerite Buckley, Powerstown Lisronagh, 2 Ella Hayde, Ballinahinch Killoscully, 3 Clare Matthia, New Inn Knockgraffon.

U14 Boys 1 Patrick Colville, Cashel Rosegreen, 2 Enda Wickham, Holycross 3 Evan Morris. Holycross.

U16 Girls 1 Hannah Austin Cloughjordan, 2 Abigail Quinlivan, Clooughjordan, 3 Roisin Hickey, Silvermines.

U16 Boys 1 Michael Scully, Thurles, 2 Brendan Quinn, Ballinahinch Killoscully, 3 Conor Kirby, Portoe.

BREASTSTROKE

U12 Girls 1 Jenna Hayes, Powerstown Lisronagh, 2 Anna O’Callaghan, Clogheen, 3 Maud Dooley, Silvermines

U12 Boys 1 Killian Whelan, Powerstown Lisronagh, 2 Robert Duggan.Nenagh.

U14 Girls 1. Wiktoria Lisiak, Cashel Rosegreen, 2 Ali O’Donnell, Ballylooby, 3 Kate Ryan, Ballinahinch, Killoscully.

U14 Boys. 1. Jack Fitzgerald, Newport 2. Tadgh Quinn, Powerstown Lisronagh, 3 Matthew O’Ceallaigh, St Oliver’s.

BACKSTROKE

U10 Girls 1. Kiera Davitt, Tipperary Town, 2 Emma Day, Thurles, 3 Sarah Bartley, Kilsheelan Kilcash.

U10 Boys 1 Max O’Reilly, Kilsheelan Kilcash, 2 Hank Baxter, Newport, 3 Oilleog O’Driscoll, Portroe.

U12 Girls 1 Lily O’Reilly, Kilsheelan Kilcash, 2 Leah Murphy, Carrick On Suir, 3 Orla Maher. Thurles

U12 boys 1 Tadgh Buckley, Powerstown Lisronagh, 2 Conor Hayes, New Inn

U14 Girls 1 Isobel Maher, Fethard Killusty, 2 Lara O’Brien, Powerstown Lisronagh, 3 Libby Smith, Carrick On Suir.

U14 Boys 1 Eoin Stakelum, Thurles.

U16 Girls 1 Aislinn Callery, Kilsheelan Kilcash, 2 Megan Hurley Powerstown Lisronagh, 3 Sinead McAteer.Cloughjordan.

U16 Boys. 1 Michael Buckley, Powerstown Lisronagh, 2 James Casey, Thurles, 3 Kiril Cariov, Cashel Rosegreen.

BUTTERFLY

U14 Girls 1 Sophie Harris, Thurles, 2 Carri Ann Ryan, Cashel Rosegreen, 3 Orla Redfern, Tipperary Town.

U14 Boys 1 Donal Quinn, Powerstown Lisronagh, 2 Rhys Toomey, Tipperary Town, 3 Colm Power, Tipperary Town.

U16 Girls 1 Ava Collins, Powerstown Lisronagh, 2 Caoimhe Walsh, Kilsheelan Kilcash, 3 Kate O’Neill, Cashel Rosegreen.

U16 Boys 1 Denis Moskalenko, St Mary’s, Clonmel, 2 Denis Kilmonov, Tipperary Town.

RELAYS

U13 Girls 1 Powerstown Lisronagh, Eavann Duffy, Jenna Hayes, Marguerite Buckley, Lara O'Brien, Rachel Buckley

2 Kilsheelin Kilcash, Isobel O’Donnell, Lily O’Reilly, Alice Everard, Eibhlis Bartley

3 Ballylooby

U13 Boys 1 Powerstown Lisronagh, Tadhg Quinn, Tadhg Buckley, Killian Whelan and Fergus McLaughlin sub. Matthew Buckley.

2 Holycross,

3 New Inn.

U16 Girls 1 Powerstown Lisronagh:- Ava Collins, Muireann Duffy, Isabel Hurley, Megan Hurley, Subs Siobhan Whelan.& Lauren Hurley

2. Cashel Rosegreen. Evelyn Gayson Molloy, Wiltoria Lisiak, Lucy Murphy, Evie O’Carroll, Kate O’Neil, Anna Ryan.

U16 Boys Thurles:

Powerstown Lisronagh were winners of Emer Hayes Memorial Cup.

Tipperary Community Games "County Final's Festival "

Thurles 24.02.2018 Presentation Secondary School, Thurles (Unless stated)

9.30 Handwriting - Check In - U10 Girls and Boys / U12 Girls & Boys. Max 1 Hour Paper Provided by County. Bring Pencil or Pen and something to lean on. 10.00 Handwriting Start. 11.15 Handwriting Results

Draughts - U12 Draughts : New Inn V Upperchurch. Areas Involved please bring Draughts Boards and Draughts.

11.30 Art / Model Making Check In Max. 3 Hours

Art = Bring own Paper & Art Supplies. U8's and U10's has to draw Something Community Games based. U12's, U14's & U16's the 10 topics are as follows - (Pick 1) Javelin, Mixed Distance Relay, Basketball, Camogie, Draughts Indoor Soccer, Tag Rugby, Marathon, Rounders or Group Irish Contemporary Dance

Model Making = Bring own supplies / Max. 3 Hours. Piece has to be Community Games Based.

12.00 Art / Model Making Start Project Judging / Results

12.30 Table Tennis Check In CBS Secondary School, Thurles. Cloughjordan V New Inn. Please have list of your 3 Individual & 2 Team's participants ready. Co Ordinator = Mary Moroney 089 4507335

12.30 Basketball Check In Ursuline Convent Sports Hall, Thurles

1.00 1st Match = U11 Mixed Thurles V Nenagh.

2.00 2nd Match = U13 Boys Nenagh V Thurles (Final)

3.00 4th Match = U11 Mixed New Inn V Winners of Thurles V Nenagh

4.00 3rd Match = U13 Girls New Inn V Thurles (Final)

Co Ordinator = Micheal Maher = 086 2716888

3.00 Mini Rugby Check In Thurles Rugby Club

1st Match 3.15 Ballina V Cashel

2nd Match Winners V Roscrea

Co Ordinator = Polly Murphy 086 3394959

3.30 Art / Model Making Results

Following Teams Straight Through to Munster

Closing date to Register Teams On Line 07.04.2018

Basketball =U16 Girls Ballingarry.

Table Tennis= U13 Boys New Inn / U16 Girls Cloughjordan .

Chess= U13 & U16 Mixed St Marys .

Draughts= U14 Mixed Upperchurch .

Handball= U13 Boys Ballina / U13 Girls Cloughjordan.

Badminton= U15 Boys / U15 Girls Templemore