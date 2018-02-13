Mooreabbey Milers Strike All Ireland Glory

Milers Finish Cross-Country Season In Style

Tom Blackburn, Damien Holian and Willie O'Donoghue travelled to Clarinbridge Co.Galway to represent club and county in the all Ireland masters cross-country at the weekend. In the 7k race which can only be discribed as one of the thougest races of the season, the boys took to the field with great grit and determination. With every lap that they ran you could see in their faces what focus and hard work they were putting in to maintain the group position that they had established with the Tipperary county team. True admiration has to be given to all congratulations Tom, Willie and Damien the club are very proud of ye. All this hard work left the boys claiming a bronze medal as part of the county team.

Ballyorgan 10k

Club members Marie O'Shea, Martina Moloney, Mary Pyke and Tom Blackburn took part in the 10km trail run held in Ballyorgan last Saturday. Thanks to Kilmallock AC for facilitating this run.

Trail Blazer Baby

The club would like to congratulate Barry Hartnett and his lovely wife Nicola on the birth of their baby son Daniel last week. Congratulations.

Our Tribute Run To Our Friend Curley

It is with pride that we can now announce with the kind permission from the Cunningham family that The Michael 'Curley' Cunningham 4 mile run will be held on Friday 11th of May at 7.30pm in Galbally. Save the date.

Training

Juveniles train each Monday night at 7pm and each Thursday night at 6pm. Juveniles aged 7 and upwards are welcome to attend but must be registered with the club for insurance reasons. Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm. New members always welcome.

Thinking of giving up something for lent because your new years resolution got away from you. Why not take up something instead? On Monday nights Tricha Blackburn runs tailored made classes. A programme can be tailored to each person's ability. This takes place at 7pm in the community field in Galbally.