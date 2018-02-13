In Pictures: Dundrum AC

NATIONAL JUVENILE B, INTERMEDIATE AND MASTERS CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Irish Life Health National Juvenile B, Intermediate and Masters Cross Country Championships were held on Sunday the 11th of February in Clarinbridge, Co Galway in what were cold and biting conditions. In the Juvenile B we were represented by 7 girls. In the U11 Girls race we had 4 compete, in 79th was Emma Kingston, 83rd Brid Quirke, 91st Aisling Decruis and 93rd Roisin Ferncombe. In the Girls U13 Orla Ryan did very well to place 12th and secure a Top 12 medal, next was 45th Paula Quirke followed by 46th Millie Kelly. In the Men's Intermediate 8k race Kevin Moore flew back from England to compete. Kevin continued his fantastic form of winning Bronze in the National Novice to win Silver in 31:19. This is a fantastic result and shows Kevin’s improving form of placing higher in the next level up of Intermediate. Kevin chased down second place and cleared him by 12 seconds. In the Men's Master's we had 4 compete over 7k. Here Dermot Hayes had a superb race to place 27th overall in 28:42 and won Individual Silver in the O50 category. Next we had 142nd Tommy Byrnes 34:01 and was 29th in the O50, 183rd Michael Moore 36:01 and was 21st in the O55, and 201st Tony Delaney 37:16 and was 50th in the O50. Our 4 men combined to win Silver in the Men's O50 Club Team event and Dermot and Tommy were on the Tipperary Men's team that won Bronze. Fantastic results. Special congratulations to our Silver Medalists Kevin and Dermot, and a fantastic result from the Club to win Silver in the Team Event, and Orla Ryan on a great Top 12 medal.

FIT4LIFE

Fit4Life continues every Monday and Thursday nights at 7pm at the track, Scout Hall, Dundrum. Suitable for all levels, walkers, joggers and runners. €2 per night.