Athletics slideshow: Borrisoleigh Track Attack

O’Hagan’s in Table Topping Form

Four rounds of the Track-Attack Double-Trouble Series which is sponsored by Declan Maher Financial Services is now completed and there is plenty of activity at the top of each of the 22 groups.

Father and daughter Micheal and Aodhamair are flying the O’Hagan family flag high with both producing some outstanding performances in recent weeks to lead the Eamon Coghlan and David Gillick groups respectfully. Both are holding on to a slender one point lead as Micheal has both Alesha Fanning and Aisling Stakelum within touching distance while Sean Ryan is Aodhamair’s closest challenger.

Clonakeeny’s Michael Murray is starting to really find form and has a 4 point lead over John “Zenga” Vahey in the Neil Cusack group. Newbie Track-Attacker Eddie Martin also hold down a 4 point lead in the Derval O’Rourke group while Patrick Tynan and Willie Corcoran are now deadlocked at the head of the Jerry Kiernan group.

We have a 3 way tie at the head of the Fionnuala McCormack group where Aoibhinn Keane, Lucy Ryan and Aisling Kennedy are deadlocked while it’s also girl-power to the fore in the John Treacy, Marcus O’Sullivan, Ciara Mageean and Catherina McKiernan groups as the in-form Ciara Hennessy, Mary Ryan, Karen Ryan and Suzanne Whyte all hold down the poll positions respectfully in their groups.

Drombane’s Liam Leamy heads the way in the Ray Flynn group while Templederry’s Donie Kennedy has battled his way to the loftiest position in the Dick Hooper group. The youthfulness and fitness levels of Colm Boyle and Caimin Kennedy have seen them surge ahead in the Thomas Barr and Paul Hession groups while the leader of the Ronnie Delaney group is Marian Gleeson.

Neighbours Natasha Kennedy, Eamon Ryan and John Ryan are in great form and hold the lead in the Mark Carroll, Frank O’Mara and Michael McKillop groups respectfully. Teresa Coffey has opened up a sizable lead in the David Matthews group while Ben Looby hold a single point lead in the Jason Smyth group.

Anne Geraghty is the current pick of the bunch in the Sonia O’Sullivan group and the Mark English group leader after week 4 is Alan Ryan.