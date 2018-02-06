Athletics Slideshow: Dundrum AC

CLONMEL AC 4K

The last of the 4k Series races took place on Wednesday the 31st of January in wet and cold conditions. It was in aid of CARE a Cancer Support Centre in Clonmel. Eamon Morrissey had a great race to win in 15:06. Next was 40th Christina Fryday 20:33, 45th Patricia Moloney in a PB time of 22:03, taking 13 seconds from her previous set the week before. Well done to Patricia who has gotten a new PB every week of this series. Keep up the great training. Next was 57th Lorna Duggan 29:54 and 58th Kathleen O'Brien 29:59.

DUNGARVAN 10 MILE

The very popular John Treacey Dungarvan 10 Mile was held on Sunday the 4th of February. Conditions were dry and cold. We had 4 club athletes compete. First home for the club was was 387th Michael Ryan in 1:09:32, next was 317th Teresa O'Connor in 1:14:17, Mairead Julian had a great race to set a new PB of 1:15:42 in 706th place, and 809th PJ Holmes 1:18:07.

COUNTY ROAD RELAY CHAMPIONSHIP

The County Road Relay Championships were held on Sunday the 4th of February in Clonoulty GAA pitch and hosted by ourselves. Conditions were crisp with dry and cold weather. We had two ladies and three men's teams. The break down of the race was 800m which was a downhill section coming in from the road to the track around the pitch, 1,500m was almost 2 laps of the pitch and 2x steep hills, 800m was almost 1 lap of the pitch with 1x steep hill, and the 3,000m without a doubt the toughest section with 3 and 3/4 laps and tackling the steep hill 4 times. The total length of the race was 6.1km. In the Ladies race our first team won Bronze in Section A in 22:59. Brid Quirke making her debut in these Championships did the first 800m leg which was then passed over to Laura McCarthy Armstrong to take on the 1,500m who then passed onto Catherine Fogarty for the final 800m who passed onto Dymphna Ryan to tackle the grueling 3,000m. Dymphna ran a very strong race to take the team from 4th place into 3rd place to take the bronze medals. Our second team placed 4th in Section B in 28:39. It was all 4 Ladies debut in these Championships and Jan O'Dwyer and Aisling Kiely's debut for the club at Championship level. Jan O'Dwyer took on the first 800m and passed onto Aisling Kiely over 1,500m who made up some good ground, Patricia Moloney took on the final 800m and passed over to Christina Fryday who tackled the 3,000m. Great dynamic amongst our teams to see our two Fit4Life leaders Laura McCarthy Armstrong and Dymphna Ryan running along side six of the Fit4life Ladies. In the Men's race our first team also won Bronze in Section A in 19:01. Eamon Morrissey did the first 800m and passed over to Dermot Hayes for the 1,500m, who passed onto Paudie Coen for the final 800m who passed over to Gareth McGlinchey for the 3,000m. Gareth had a strong race and was in 2nd place a couple of times, he did very well over a though course to keep the team in Bronze position. Our two other teams were in Section C and won Silver and Bronze respectively with only a second separating them. In Silver position in a time of 21:32 was the team of Gerry Hayes over the first 800m, who passed onto John Shanahan Jnr making his debut in these Championships to complete the 1,500m who passed onto Michael Moore for the final 800m, who then passed onto John Shanahan Snr for the 3,000m. Our Bronze team in a time of 21:33 was Declan Buckley over the first 800m, who passed onto John Kelly for the 1,500m who made up great ground, who then passed onto Kevin McCarthy making his debut for the club over the final 800m, who then passed onto Ruaidhri Devitt for the final 3,000m. John and Ruaidhri pushed each other on over the 3,000m side by side and this comradery helped both teams secure medals and hold off the other teams. Great running from all club member. We would like to thank Clonoulty GAA for allowing us the use of their great facilities of the pitch and all of those who helped out on the day.

FIT4LIFE

Fit4Life training is every Monday and Thursday nights at 7pm at the track, Scout Hall, Dundrum. Suitable for all levels, walkers, joggers and runners. €2 per night, plus registration for the year.