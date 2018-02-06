Athletics slideshow: Mooreabbey Milers AC

Milers Are National Champions

It with great pride that we learnt last Wednesday that we have national champions within the club. Kieran Lees and Damien Holian travelled to Dublin to take part in the National Garda cross country. Despite a slip at a crucial moment in the last half kilometre Kieran powered home in 1st place with seconds to spare. Damien continued his fine form on his return from injury claiming silver in his category. ("I understand you don't run" but if you only run when you're being chased expect to get caught. . . Especially by our dynamic duo in blue). Congratulations Kieran and Damien".

Clonoulty County Road Relays

The County Road Relays took place in Clonoulty Co.Tipperary last weekend. Mooreabbey Milers had a ladies and a mens team competing. The ladies team of Tricha Ryan, Marie O'Shea, Aoife Courtney and Sarah Fitzpatrick won a gold medal in the B section and were 4th team overall.

In a very competitive mens race Ewan Cunnigham, Liam O'Donnell, Kevin Lenihan & Tom Blackburn won a gold medal in the C section.

Congratulations to our ladies and mens teams.

Scoil Mocheallog 5KM Walk/Run

On a spring sunday afternoon Willie O'Donoghue and Lynda Hynes took to the roads to suport the Scoil Mocheallog 5KM Walk/Run in Kilmallock. Willie ran the course in a time of 18.48 coming home in first place. Well done Willie.

Dungarven 10

On Sunday last Mary Pyke, Michelle Carey and Liam Lewis travelled to Waterford to take part in the 27th John Treacy Dungarven 10 Mile Road Race. Mary had a mighty run ranking in the top 35 in her category, for Michelle it was her first 10 mile and Liam Lewis is no stranger to this course. Congratulations all.

The Cahir Half Marathon

The Cahir Half Marathon is back for the 4th year in succession. This time it's on SATURDAY 7th of July, so you can make a weekend of it in the picturesque town of Chair. Save the date & spread the word. AAI Permit granted. Early bird offer of €25 available for a limited time only. The 2 person relay team race is back again by popular demand. Register on https://www.njuko.net/cahir-half

Club Registeration

People who would like to renew their club registration should do so as soon as possible. Forms can be filled out at training on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday nights. New members are always welcome. Fee €25 for adults, family rates available.

Training

Juveniles train each Monday night at 7pm and each Thursday night at 6pm. Juveniles aged 7 and upwards are welcome to attend but must be registered with the club for insurance reasons.

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm. New members always welcome. On Monday nights at 7pm Tricha Blackburn facilitates a running made easy group catering for beginners with tailored 5k & 10k programmes, all this takes place in the community field in Galbally.