Borrisoleigh Track-Attack: Double-Trouble Series

Three weeks of the Track-Attack Double-Trouble Series which is sponsored by Declan Maher Financial Services are now complete and numbers are still hugely impressive with an average of over 200 participants per night.

Week three saw the first step up in distance for 3 of the 5 groups with group 3 moving from 3km to 3.5km, group 4 going from 4km to 5m and group 5 stepping up from 6km to 7km.

The group leader boards are as follows:

Neil Cusack Group:

Michael Murray 36pts, John Vahey 31pts, John Slattery 29pts.

Derval O’Rourke Group:

Siobhan Carr 30pts, Eddie Martin 30pts, Jacqueline Minogue 29pts

Jerry Kiernan Group:

Patrick Tynan 38pts, Willie Corcoran 36pts, Adam Galvin 32pts.

John Treacy Group:

Ciara Hennessy 34pts, Frances Maher 29pts, Rachel Keane 29pts.

Marcus O’Sullivan Group:

Mary Ryan 32pts, Aine Costello 31pts, Delia Ryan 27pts.

Ciara Mageean Group:

Karen Ryan 34pts, Therese Glendon 34pts, Karen Nash 33pts.

Catherina McKiernan:

Carol Treacy 34pts, Aoibheann Carr 34pts, Suzanne Whyte 31pts.

Fionnuala McCormack Group:

Leanne Ryan 37pts, Aoibhinn Keane 33pts, Aisling Kennedy 32pts.

Ray Flynn Group:

Liam Leamy 36pts, Cillian O’Brien 34pts, Seamus Farrell 29pts.

Ronnie Delaney Group:

Marian Gleeson 33pts, Michelle Ryan 32pts, James Gould 30pts.

Dick Hooper Group:

Donie Kennedy 38pts, Caroline Hassett 30pts, Daniel Madden 30pts.

Thomas Barr Group:

Colm Boyle 34pts, Johnny Ryan 30pts, Oisin Stapleton 28pts.

Paul Hession Group:

Caimin Kennedy 34pts, Siobhan Stapleton (Templederry) 33pts, Paula Stapleton 31pts.

David Gillick Group:

Sean Ryan 37pts, Siobhan Stapleton 32pts, Aodhamair O’Hagan 31pts.

Mark English Group:

Eric Woodlock 35pts, Martin McGrath 33pts, Alan Ryan 33pts.

Michael McKillop Group:

John Ryan 38pts, Chloe Carroll 34pts, Maria Groome 28pts.

Frank O’Mara Group:

Eamon Ryan 31pts, Marie McGrath 29pts, Martin Fahy 26pts.

Jason Smyth Group:

Lorraine Woodlock 36pts, Mairead O’Leary 29pts, Auven Melia 27pts, Ben Looby 27pts.

Eamon Coghlan Group:

Aisling Stakelum 34pts, Laura Stakelum 30pts, Micheal O’Hagan 30pts.

David Matthews Group:

Teresa Coffey 36pts, Jack Gould 33pts, Harry Gould 31pts.

Sonia O’Sullivan Group:

Anne Geraghty 36pts, Marie Kennedy 33pts, Lucy Rabbitte 33pts, Matilda Geraghty 33

Mark Carroll Group:

Natasha Kennedy 36pts, Rachel Slattery 35pts, Marian Kennedy 29pts.