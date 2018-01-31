Tipperary Athletics Star Awards: Jerry Lyons

Jerry Lyons (Templemore A.C.) was presented with the “Hall of Fame” Award by Tipperary Athletics Life President, Mrs. Breeda Christie (Tipperary Town A.C.) at the Tipperary Athletics Star Awards in the Horse & Jockey Hotel recently.

Jerry has been involved in athletics for over fifty years in a number of roles and at different levels. These included administration, innovation and coaching. He has held various positions at Club, County, Provincial and National level and was always looking for better ways to do things including making the best use of up to date technology and methods. As a coach, his main focus was on Jumps, Sprints and Hurdles helping a number of athletes achieve their potential along with National and International standards.