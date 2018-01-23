Gallery: Mooreabbey Milers AC

Milers Take To The Trails, Road and Classroom

The Trails

The first race of the IMRA South East League took place in Castlecomer Discovery Park in Kilkenny last Sunday. The conditions under foot were very wet and mucky. Running for the club was Robert Cunningham and Pat Hartigan. Congratulations also goes to some of our youngest club members Ryan & Ruairí Cunningham who competed in the 3k junior race.

The Newcastle 5k

Willie O'Donoghue and Mary Pyke took on the Newcastle 5k on Sunday last in tough conditions. A testing course along with the wind and the rain did not faze these two. Well done to Willie who finished 4th overall and 1st in category follow shortly by Mary Pkye.

The Galbally 4 Mile

It is with great appreciation and kind permission from the Cunningham family that we are glad to announce that the Galbally 4 Mile will now be run in honour of our friend Curley and will be called the Michael 'Curley' Cunningham 4 Mile. Confirmation of race details to follow in the coming weeks.

The Chair Half Marathon

The Cahir Half Marathon is back for its 4th year in succession. This time it's on SATURDAY 7th of July, so you can make a weekend of it in the picturesque town of Chair. Save the date & spread the word. AAI Permit granted. Early bird offer of €25 available for a limited time only. The 2 person relay team race is back again by popular demand. Register on https://www.njuko.net/cahir-ha lf

Rescue and Emergency Care 2

Congratulations to Tom Blackburn, Ger Griffin, Jane Griffin, Mairead Hynes and Louise Rennie who completed the REC2 course in Kilfinane over the weekend. It was tasked to Rob McEvoy to organise the event which was taken up by 11 MMRA participants to which we appreciate the opportunity to undertake such a course.

Training

Juveniles train each Monday night at 7pm and each Thursday night at 6pm. Juveniles aged 7 and upwards are welcome to attend but must be registered with the club for insurance reasons.

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm. New members always welcome. On Monday nights at 7pm Tricha Blackburn facilitates a running made easy group catering for beginners with tailored 5k & 10k programmes, all this takes part in the community field in Galbally.