Borrisoleigh Track Attack

Track-Attackers of the Year

The Track-Attackers of the Year were recently announced and the gongs were awarded to Donal Ryan, Teresa Murray, Adam Galvin and Therese Groome.

After a truly superb year, Donie’s achievements were rightly honoured and acknowledged with his selection as the men’s award winner. Donie had never participated in any sport until the night he joined Track-Attack so when you consider that in the past calendar year, he completed the full 30km of our Trip around Tipp Challenge before completing the marathon in Dublin in October. As well as this impressive achievement, he competed in many of the road races in Tipperary and surrounding counties and rarely missed any of our club nights throughout the year.

The vast amount of Teresa’s achievements replicated those of Donie. As well as completing the 30km and marathon distances, she also climbed the podium in the overage categories at some road races, one of them being the inaugural Borrisoleigh Mile event in April.

The under 18 awards were presented to 2 outstanding individuals who were certainly deserving of the recognition. Adam is an athlete of tremendous ability and his displays week on week at our club nights made him the stand out performer.

Likewise Therese has athletic ability in abundance and her performances each week were a pleasure to witness. She also performed brilliantly in the Borrisoleigh Mile and 5km events. Her performances during the year justifiably saw her win this award but it’s just the tip of the iceberg as to what she is capable of achieving in the future.

Double Trouble in Full Swing

Our new series which is entitled Double Trouble and sponsored by Declan Maher Financial Services is now in full swing and it promises to see a major change in the participant’s fitness levels over the next number of weeks if they have the desire to stick with it and fight hard to achieve their individual goals.

Entry into the fun league part of the series is now closed but that doesn’t stop anyone new from joining up and being part of what could be described as a brilliant fitness improvement drive that is completely suited to families and individuals alike.

It is as competitive or as non-competitive as you want to make it. You can walk, jog or run and a combination of all 3, the main thing is that you participate.

There is 5 groups from which you can choose from. Group 1 will do 3km each night for 11 weeks. Group 2 will do 4km for the 11 weeks. Group 3 will start on 3km and by week 11, they will be hitting the 6km mark. Group 4 will see participants start at 4km on week 1 and hit 8km on week 11 while group 5 will start at 6km and hope to complete 12km on week 11.