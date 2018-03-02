Snow still falling around Co Tipperary

It is still snowing in Ballingarry and it doesn't look like it is going to stop any time soon.

The temperature is currently -2 with lots of drifting of snow along the roads. A local farmer reported seeing a 6ft drift just off Boulea Hill this morning.

So far this morning only a few tractors have braved the roads in the area and their tracks were immediately covered by falling snow. Many roads are impassable for cars this morning.

