Watch: weather gods smile on North Tipperary Show as crowds flock to annual showcase

North Tipperary Agricultural Show in Nenagh Showgrounds on August Bank Holiday Monday proved to be a huge success, with attendance numbers and show entries up.

A clearly delighted show chairman Conor Delaney said that the crowds arrived from early morning with the main car park area full well before lunchtime.

The committee had to open an overflow car park in the showgrounds itself to cater for the number of people who turned up.

"We have received huge support from local businesses, with over 150 stalls and exhibitors taking part," he said.

Entries in the pony section were so great, the committee had to hold off on the horse section this year.

With the morning staying dry, he said most visitors had come early ahead of the afternoon drizzle, but even late on people were reluctant to head for home.

Among the main attractions was the Nenagh Classic Car Club's display of 317 vintage motors, ranging from Rolls Royces to Mercs and even the humble Toyota.

One couple drove all the way from Austria for the event," said Brendan Murphy of the club, and they received a special cup in memory of the visit. Another couple travelled from France in a Citroen 2CV.

Over 60 German vehicles were on display as part of this year's vintage car theme of Fast and German.

No local show would be complete without its fair share of politicians turning up and while Fianna Fail may have abandoned the infamous Galway tent, Fine Gael had their own tent at the show where a host of past, present and aspiring national politicians could be spotted.

Among those floating around hoping to attract the floating vote were the party's general election candidates Mary Newman Julian and Garret Ahern, venturing into North Tipperary from their regular base down south. They may need to erect a permanent tent in Lower Ormond for the next election campaign.

Former TD Noel Coonan, a long time supporter of the show, was also spotted around the tent.

Also there were local councillors Ger Darcy, Phyll Bugler and Joe Bourke, while Independent Cllr Joe Hannigan was on the fringes.

Asked if there were any truth to the rumours he was signing up to the party, the ever shrewd Cllr Hannigan replied: “I have to keep in with everyone.”

Also attracting good numbers to their stalls were Lough Derg RNLI, Ormond Search and Rescue and An Garda Siochana.

Lough Derg RNLI deputy launch officer Liam Maloney said they had had a number of queries from people thinking of volunteering for the organisation, whch had only answered a call on Sunday to help three people stuck on a speedboat on Lough Derg.

Ormond Search and Rescue were also appealing for volunteers.

They have members from throughout the area, from Roscrea to Upperchurch to Limerick and Borrisokane, said Mikey Edwards, who was on the stall with Deirdre O'Brien and Patrick Bourke.

The club was set up four years ago and with training in Nenagh, they are still looking for a permanent home.

“Volunteerism is one of the best things going on in Ireland at present,” said Mikey.

Meanwhile, onlookers were left with their mouths watering at the sight of the cakes, buns and myriad of tarts in the baking section, while even the Royal couple Harry and Megan appeared in the decorative classes in Sorcha Ryan's prize winning Megghan and Harry entry.

With the weather staying on the good side, there were plenty of entries in the Best Dressed sections, where Caitriona Hodgins, Dublin Road, Nenagh, took the Arrabawn Most Appropriately Dressed Lady title and the Arrabawn Overall Best Dressed Lady went to Mabel Conroy, Kilruane.