Hitting the slopes in Upperchurch! Left to right: Lauren Byrne, David Byrne, Sophie Byrne, Emma Corbett, Toby Corbett and Ronan Byrne

Mick Cashin was out with his camera at Kilcooley Abbey

Sunset in Rosemount Thurles sent in by Freda Bourke

“Has Christmas come late or maybe it's early?,” asks Freda Bourke

Holycross Abbey taken on Thursday morning in the snow sent in by Sadie Dwyer, Holycross

One year old Mike Slattery enjoying the snow in Nenagh

Reader Theresa Ryan sent in some lovely images from Drom, including this fancy fellow!

Out and about in Drom!

“What’s all this?” Morning walk in Drom Tipperary

Thanks to reader Jamie Kinane who sent in these stunning images of Upperchurch on Facebook!

Wow - a great image of Thurles Suir River from reader Pauline Purcell. Keep em’ coming!

Stannix Home by Pauline Purcell

Fantastic images of snow covered Holycross from Pauline Purcell

Templemore town park

A snow covered Friar Street, Thurles

Liberty Square under a blanket of snow

Liberty Square

Friar Street Thurles

Sean and Conor Ryan enjoying Tipperary snow in Holycross. Great job guys!

Heber Nesbitt looks very cosy in his woolly hat in Loughmore

Ruby Nesbitt having great fun in these amazing shots by Fionnuala Nesbitt in Loughmore

Big thanks to Ann-Marie Kenny from Shanakill Roscrea who sent in this snow covered scene

Lots of fun in Clonmore. Thanks to reader Katie Gleeson for this gem of a photo!

Beautiful sunset in Clonmore

No rest for the wicked in Clonmore...farmers day continues as normal!