Frighteningly fantastic haunted house at The Mill Centre in Urlingford

Another scary Halloween took place at The Mill Family Resource Centre, Urlingford on Wednesday 31st October, with their much appreciated annual Haunted House running since 2012, this event is hugely popular with both kids and adults in the locality.

As always, the mammoth task of transforming the Centre began in the days before, with the massive local effort from volunteers, staff and young people. However, the real fun began when the volunteers and children from The Mill Youth Project transformed themselves into all sorts of terrifying characters to scare those who risked entering this haunted house of horrors.

Through a maze of diversely decorated rooms and blackened out corridors, unsuspecting victims paraded in, meeting creepy clowns, ghostly holograms, Annabelle, Bride Zilla and her Groom. Freddie Krueger, Horror Room and Chucky.

With screams radiating throughout the building, intensifying the fear for those behind, the exit could not come quick enough for most. The work involved in organising, constructing, and implementing this event is a massive undertaking and without community backing, including local businesses who continually give sponsorship it would be an impossible task. We really appreciate your support.

The Centre would also like to thank the Mill FRC Staff, Volunteers, and members of the Youth Club, who helped make the Haunted House a resounding success.

Youth Club members who took part are – Rachel Ivers, Padraig O’ Connor, Jessie Leahy, Katie McLoughlin, Caoimhe King, Zoe Burke, Daniel Stapleton, Aaron Kavanagh, Josh Gloster, Eve Walsh and Liam Gaynor.