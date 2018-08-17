Ballysloe Tidy Towns Walk and Sensory Garden development

Ballysloe Tidy Towns committee held their annual walk recently. Proceeds from this year's walk went to Glengoole girl Mandy Holohan who was recently diagnosed with Guillain–Barré syndrome (GBS is a rapid-onset muscle weakness caused by the immune system damaging the peripheral nervous system). A total of €2,000 was raised.

The annual walk is held to fundraise for local people and families who are dealing with long term illness.

So far the committee have raised €2,000 for Motor Neurone Disease, €800 for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and €800 for Scoil Aonghusa Special School in Cashel.

Ballysloe Tidy Towns are in the process of developing a sensory garden for people with Autism and special needs.

The garden will have wheelchair access, picnic area, play area, water feature and a wildflower area among other things.

The committee are currently trying to raise funds for this project and would welcome any donations for this project.

Please see their Facebook page - Ballysloe Community Development Group - for further details or speak to their Treasurer Trisha Purcell on 0568834385.