Pictures: Tipperary Cut Loose Country Music Festival is another outstanding success despite the rain

The Cut Loose country music festival in Holycross proved to be another outstanding success on Sunday last despite the rain, which fell after more than five weeks of a dry spell.

The festival has enjoyed the best of weather since its inception seven years ago, and there was little doubt but that the 2018 festival would be adorned by splendid sunshine also. But, that's not how it worked out with organisers waking on Sunday morning to find the skies overcast, the ground wet and the rain falling.

But, as Chief Organiser Michael Lowry said, "The rain only served to keep the dust down. We had another extraordinary success and we were delighted to welcome so many visitors to Holycross and the feedback we have received since, has been brilliant. The came in their thousands in the best of form for the music and they all went away home, safe and happy, having had another great day out at Cut Loose."

From early morning, the visitors started arriving in Holycross determined to make the most of the music provided by headliner Nathan Carter, Cliona Hagan, Louise Morrissey, Jimmy Buckley, Derek Ryan, Michael English and the Conquerors. The music was from the top drawer and that has been the key to the great success of the Cut Loose - it has been top class music at very affordable prices - just €20 entry for adults.

"This is definitely one of the best country music festivals in Ireland. The atmosphere is always magnificent and the people are so welcoming," said one patron who had made her way from Carlow.

Another who had come from Waterford, added, "Everything is so close at hand and you don't have to walk for ages like you would have to in a lot of other places. This is a brilliant festival and it is easy to see why it is so popular."

All the favourites were played over the course of the day with the music starting at 1:00pm and concluding more than six hours later. Despite the drizzling rain for much of the evening, the dancefloor was packed at all times, peaking when Nathan Carter came to the stage - by the time this part of the programme had arrived the Gods had smiled and the evening had dried up for a while anyway.

"We cannot say enough about the contribution of volunteers and the extraordinary help provided all day long on Sunday, but also in the run up to the event. This help comes from the club members here in Holycross Ballycahill GAA club and from the parish in general. They welcome everyone with a smile and are as helpful as can be at all times - that has been commented upon by many people over the course of the years and it was very evident again on Sunday," Michael Lowry said.

Chairman of Holycross Ballycahill GAA Club, Tom Dwyer, together with his committee and officials, have very skillfully steered another Cut Loose through and carried it off with aplomb. They have become experts at crowd and event management, and manage to do everything with a smile.

Cut Loose is definitely one of the most successful summer festivals in the region and considering the excellent organisation, the fantastic atmosphere and the outstanding value for money, it is set to be around for many more years to come.