Dangerous dump near playground in Mullinahone

Many people last week were surprised to hear that a dump might be springing up in the vicinity of Mullinahone village on the Ballingarry road R690 to be exact.

This prospective dump is well hidden even though it is on the roadside at the entrance to the former Piggery just past the children’s playground in Mullinahone.

The dump is far more dangerous than people realise as it is situated in a large drain which flows down beside the road and then winds its way around the boundary of the playground and then into the stream which flows through our village carrying who knows what dangerous pollutants.

Urgent action is required asap as such dumping should not be tolerated anyplace in the parish. If you see anybody dumping illegally in the area please report it to the environmental section at www.tipperarycoco.ie