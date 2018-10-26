Go Go Go Joseph - An Absolute "Dream" school show for Our Lady's Templemore

It was full houses and standing ovations all round for Our Lady's fantastic production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat" in Templemore last week. Audiences at each performance were left singing, clapping and wanting more!

This show is, of course one of the most enduring ones of all times (2018 marks its 50th anniversary!) Suffice it to say that if Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice had themselves been in the audience they would undoubtedly have been impressed by what they saw!!

The chorus singing was strong and animated. The choreography was as challenging as it was delightful with all three chorus groups performing with energy and confidence. The harmonies were excellent - especially in the big numbers like "Jacob and Sons", "Go Go Go Joseph" and "Joseph's Coat".

The inclusion of over forty 5th and 6th class students from local primary schools made for a memorable opening scene with Joseph singing that famous number "Any Dream will Do". It certainly gave that "aw- factor" and the children looked like they we're enjoying every minute of being on stage.

All the principals were well cast and gave strong performances - as we've come to expect from Our Lady's shows.

Ben Collins in the lead role as Joseph was simply superb! His singing, acting, interpretation were top - class. No stranger to big roles, this one particularly suited him perfectly and his beautiful singing of "Close Every Door" left audiences "wowed"!

The wealthy Egyptian Potiphar (played by Jack Nevin) brought charm and humour to the show. Jack oozes stage presence and it was obvious he enjoyed his role. Jack also plays the role of Simeon (one of Joseph's eleven brothers) His "Benjamin Calypso" song was a real show - stopper -with lots of energy and fun! Emma Grant (another experienced performer) was very convincing as the " beautiful but evil" Mrs Potiphar.

A show like "Joseph" of course relies very much on how well the story is told. In this regard, Our Lady's production was in safe hands with exceptional performances by all five narrators (Claire Maher, Niamh Dunne, Sinead Ryan, Aisling Meehan and Ciara O'Brien). They relayed the story with clear singing, beautiful harmonies and warm expression.

Shane Ryan gave a great performance as Jacob and Joseph's brothers were super with strong singing and acting. This "band of brothers" certainly gave a convincing and at times very comical performance. Their big numbers proved very popular with audiences - "Those Canaan Days" (solo part well sung by Adam Sage) and "One More Angel in Heaven" ( Lovely singing also from Daniel Tuohy). The remainder of the brothers are played by Jonah Ryan, Kyle Whelan, Oliver Adlum, Tomas Gleeson, James Grey, Beni Varadi, Colm Gleeson, Jack Nevin and Eoin Kelly - many of these are only first and second year students!)

Jennifer Sargeant (as the baker) and Aoife Shelley (the butler) sang their solo pieces faultlessly.

Great credit is due to director / choreographer Therese Maher for her wonderful choreography throughout. All dance moves were executed with confidence and ease - the mega mix at the end of the show was brilliant. Special mention here must go to the brothers wives whose lovely singing and acting was complemented by their graceful dancing (in particular for "One More Angel" and the tango in "Those Canaan Days") The wives were played by Anna Ryan, Aoife Shelley, Rachael Burke, Emma Grant, Caitlin Black, Coloma Carnicer Stone, Caroline Cormack, Naomi Conlon, Leah Walsh, Laura Fogarty and Geena Quinlan. Oliver Adlum was top class in his role as Pharoah and stole the show on occasion with his brilliant Elvis numbers!

The memorable solo singing and beautiful choral harmonies are testimony to the great work done by musical directors Pat Marnane and Fran Garry. Director Therese Maher did a polished job with both principals and chorus.

Stage managers Ms Martina Butler and Ms Norma Galvin ensured that everything ran smoothly - in and around the new open plan - three tiered stage design this year. Costumes (Ms Aileen Cashman) were authentic and colourful, sets and artwork were very impressive (Mr Martin Burke, Ms Mary Byrne, Mr Rory Purcell). The standard of musical theatre in Our Lady's is certainly going from strength to strength and this is due in no small way to the dedication and commitment of music teachers Ms Anne Marie Johnston and Ms Emer O’Callaghan.

Sincere congratulations and thank you to all the cast, crew, production team, supportive staff and students under the guidance / co-ordination of Ms Anne Marie Johnston for - yet again - another wonderful show!!