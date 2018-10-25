New era for ETB as their education centre opens at Archerstown and dynamic CEO Fionuala McGeever retires

The official opening of the Tipperary ETB and Further Education Centre at Archerstown Business Park in Thurles took place on Friday morning 19th October.

The 52,000 square foot facility, with yard space measuring 12,000 square foot and ample parking has been a vision of outgoing CEO Fionuala McGeever. Ms McGeever will retire from the ETB after 16 years as CEO next week.

The facility was officially opened in the presence of Cllr John Hogan, Chairman of ETBI, Fianna Fail T.D. Jackie Cahill, Fionuala McGeever CE of TETB, Tipperary ETB Board members and Solas Senior staff.

CEO Ms McGeever always envisioned such a premises under her stewardship of the ETB and was delighted when Ciaran Conlon and other key SOLAS staff went on a tour of sites in Tipperary to locate such a premises. It also allowed them to demonstrate the geography of Co Tipperary and the distance that needs to be travelled to get from Nenagh to Clonmel. Having visited a number of potential locations it was clear that the premises at Archerstown was the ideal location. The site is close to Thurles town which has excellent rail links and is close to the M8 motorway.

SOLAS have allocated six apprenticeships to the ETB training centre – four electrical, one in electronic security and one in construction.

These apprenticeships have dedicated classrooms along with practical workspaces and store rooms on the ground floor. The ETB is also planning to bring a hospitality and catering apprenticeship to the facility with tenders currently out for this project. They also run City & Guilds IT courses at the centre.

The facilities and equipment at the centre are the most up-to-date equipment at any training facility in the area and as a result the construction machinery will be displayed at the Mid West Skills showcase event in the Convention Centre in Limerick.

The upper floor of the building houses the administrative staff of the ETB.

In her speech Ms McGeever welcomed the assembled crowd to the official opening. She went on to say “little did we know when we took over responsibility for training in 2016, that today, we would be standing in a state of the art facility that offers apprenticeships and training in they county. It has always been my vision, as CE, to ensure that Further Education and Training is well represented and well located in the county. My plan has been to have well-equiped, integrated FET centres in Nenagh, Thurles and Clonmel, the spine of the county. One down, two to go. There are many here today who have helped us realise the establishment of Archerstown. Firstly, we need to thank staff from SOLAS, Ciaran Conlon and Gerard Gasparro, and others who could not attend today. As our funders, SOLAS has trusted and supported our vision from its infancy. The journey started a couple of years ago, when Ciaran and key SOLAS staff went on a mystery tour of Tipperary to visit possible locations for such an investment. This was a useful exercise, as it allowed us to demonstrate the unique geography of our county and the distances one must travel from one end to the other. Having visited several potential locations, it was clear to our funders that this building and location was the one must suited to the investment required to offer training and apprenticeships in Tipperary. This preference was supported by our Board and DES” . Ms McGeever went on to say “the realisation of Archerstown involved many meetings and huge effort by our senior ETB staff, Director of ETB Eileen Condon, Matthew Ryan, Training Services Manager. They were supported by Director of OSD, Frank Bermingham and APO David O'Donnell. We thank landlord, James Coleman, contractor Seamus Butler, Architects Bryan McCarthy and Peter Morrissey, M & E Consultant, Norman Woods and Quantity Surveyor Frank Grogan, who were integral to the success of this centre. Our administrative staff in Nenagh and Clonmel assisted hugely in areas of HR, finance, payroll and procurement. As we neared the deadline for operating key staff worked outside their normal hours and weekends to ensure the centre was ready. We are looking forward to new initiatives on the horizon for this centre, especially with the completion of the commercial kitchen and new opportunities in apprenticeships and traineeships. They will assist us in meeting our 3 year targets in our strategic performance agreements with SOLAS”. Ms McGeever then thanked everybody who had travelled to the centre to mark its official opening.

Afterwards Director of Further Education and Training Eileen Condon gave a speech thanking Ms McGeever for her long service of 16 years as CEO. She praised her strong negotiation skills, her bold decision making and ability to take risks for the growth of the ETB. She said that Ms McGeever was the second longest serving CEO of the ETB, serving under eight different Education Ministers. Ms Condon also thanked Ms McGeever for her understanding, listening ear and encouragement to all staff to help them progress in the ETB.

Ms McGeever was then presented with a painting and flowers as a thank you and farewell from the staff as she will officially retire on Friday 26th October.

Cllr John Hogan also paid tribute to Ms McGeever for her dedication and commitment to the ETB. He is delighted with the facility at Archerstown and made reference to the fact that “for a course of twelve places fifty-eight people applied, such is the demand now days for apprenticeship courses and training”.