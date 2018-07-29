Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service continues to battle bog blaze outside Nenagh

Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service is still at the scene of a fire on bogland outside Ballymackey, Nenagh, which has been burning since last Thursday, July 26.

Several units of the service remain on the scene as the fire remains active despite overnight rain.

The blaze is effecting several hundred acres of bog but does not pose a threat to homeowners.

Meanwhile, the service spent several hours last Wednesday fighting a gorse fire on Tountinna outside Newport.

The fire destroyed several hundreds of upland gorse and bogland close to the road, sending plumes of smoke into the air that could be seen as far away as Nenagh.

A fire service source said that the fire had proved hard to tackle due to its location, but that no homes had been at risk at any stage.

The source said that both fires were mainly gorse and on other vegetation above ground.

The exact cause of both fires has yet to be determined.