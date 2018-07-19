The old and the new

Brodericks are handling the sale of two very contrasting homes.

One is a fine prestigious luxurious two storey of modern design at Killahara while the Old World Style single storey in the centre of Holycross belongs to a completely different era. That said both properties are according to the agents attracting a strong level of interest catering for a totally different clientele.

Killahara is of course an ideal family residence superbly presented on immaculately landscaped grounds, built to the very highest standard with no expense spared on the interior, patio, garage and private grounds. It is only a few hundred yards from Leugh National School and 3 ½ miles from town. It is also just a 5 minute drive to the Railway Station, L.I.T. and 15 minutes from the Motorway.

The Lane Holycross has a location to die for, on the banks of the River in a quiet and peaceful location, perfect for a retirement or holiday home.

Killahara on the one hand extends to over 2500sq. ft. with bright and spacious well apportioned rooms, while the property at Holycross is more compact and extends to approx. 1000sq. ft.