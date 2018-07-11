Annual national Holiday Home Auction takes place next week

IAM Sold Property Auctions will hold their annual national Holiday Home Auction on July 18th in The Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin at 7pm.

The event will be added to their current auction events; The Leinster, Munster & Connacht Property Auctions and will offer properties from across Ireland.

Company Director Patrick Folan noted “The Holiday Home Property Auction will offer buyers the opportunity to view and purchase a wide range of holiday homes throughout the country. There will be a particular focus on coastal areas and also properties with 2 - 5 acres of land, which there is currently a high demand for. We already have a large volume of buyers coming into the market looking for their perfect get-away or indeed retirement home and we are confident demand will be strong for properties.”

The auction team are confident that this event will attract buyers from Ireland, the UK and further afield. There will be additional advertising aimed at the UK market via UK national websites and the auction team have said they will also be running special feature adverts across the UK and Ireland. These adverts will aim to attract UK buyers coming into Ireland over the summer months.

Mr Folan went on to say “each year at this time we are see an increased demand for holidays homes in Ireland from buyers in the US, Europe and the UK in particular. This specialised auction will help to bring buyers of holiday homes together. Now with a promising turn for the better in the weather, the properties will look their best, meaning now is a great time for potential buyers to come and explore all of Ireland’s wonderful holiday destinations and the properties we have to offer. The Holiday Home Auction was hugely successful the last couple of years with a large turnout of buyers from overseas and we are expecting the same again this year.”

7 Harbour Heights, Portsalon, Donegal

Offered at bids over €175,000 in partnership with Charlie Robinson Auctioneers, Letterkenny

This 3 bed detached house sits on an elevated site and enjoys spectacular views of Portsalon Strand. The house has a spacious open plan Living room and is walking distance of Portsalon Pier and necessary amenities.

30 Killarney Country Club, Faha, Killarney, Kerry

Offered at bids over €84,000 in partnership with William Hennigan Auctioneer, Killarney

Terrific opportunity to purchase a 2 bed semi-detached property in a popular complex approx. 8 miles from Killarney town. Private setting overlooking large green area and splendid scenic mountain views.

Cummer, South Harbour, Cape Clear Island, Cork

Offered at bids over €100,000 in partnership with Pat Maguire Properties, Skibbereen

A fantastic 3 bed property offering stunning sea views on Cape Clear Island. The property will make an excellent permanent residence or a peaceful bolthole away from a busier mainland life.

Apt 4, 604, The Fountain Courtyard, The K Club, Straffan, Kildare

Offered at bids over €300,000 in partnership with Team Lorraine Mulligan, Celbridge

A gorgeous 1 bed luxury apartment overlooking a beautifully manicured courtyard area. This special gem is located on the grounds of the prestigious 5 Star Hotel, Spa and golf resort of the “K Club”, Straffan, Co. Kildare.

Drimagra, Letterbarrow, Donegal

Offered at bids over €175,000 in partnership with DNG Billy Johnston, Donegal Town

This Cottage is situated in a tranquil setting around the Bluestack Mountains. The property needs major refurbishments, however is ideally located just 7km from Donegal Town.

If you are interested in purchasing or selling a holiday home in Ireland please contact IAM Sold Property Auctions on 01 687 5040 or visit the website www.holidayhomepropertyauction.ie or www.iamsold.ie