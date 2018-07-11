Luxury Period style residence near Cashel

Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson are delighted to present ‘Cnoc Iosaif’ to the market, a luxury 6-bed detached residence on a beautifully scenic site, less than a 5 minute drive from the historic town of Cashel.

Constructed in 1980, this property has been tastefully designed in the period style with large reception areas, spacious bedrooms and a sweeping driveway to the property, all creating a sense that one has truly arrived at a special destination.

Cnoc Iosaif is set on a large elevated site of c.1.25 acre, with mature gardens and simply breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside, with a view of the Rock of Cashel to the South-East. The property enjoys a sunny aspect throughout the day, beginning at the front of the property in the morning, working its way to the rear patio / gardens from early-afternoon until late evening.

Internally, accommodation includes large entrance hall, livingroom, kitchen / diningroom, large sittingroom leading into diningroom (both of which merge into one large reception area), utility, pantry & W.C. on the ground floor. Upstairs contains 6 no. bedrooms, two of which share a Jack & Jill ensuite, bathroom and bright landing area with decorative skylight. Outside there are generous gardens, a variety of outbuildings including detached garage, fuel shed & store, along with a heightened position over the road, blocking visibility and noise of passing traffic.

Cnoc Iosaif is an exquisite residence and offers a rare opportunity to acquire a luxury property in a most sought after rural setting, while enjoying close proximity to Cashel and the M8 Dublin / Cork Motorway.

Viewings by appointment only through sole agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson – Thurles at 0504 22997.