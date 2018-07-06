Tipperary Fashion Designer to take part in an exhibition at The House of Peroni in London and Dublin

Fashion Designer Stacey Wall who hails from Cahir in Co Tipperary but now lives in London has been selected as the emerging Irish designer to take part in a mentoring programme, The Fashion Studio. This will all take place in The House of Peroni in London this year.

Stacey studied at Central Saint Martins, after studying for two years in Limerick on a fashion design portfolio course. She left Ireland at 19 to move to London, where she worked in furniture restoration and upholstery and learned how to do taxidermy before she started the BA Fashion Design with Knitwear course at Central Saint Martins at 24 and graduated in 2017.

Stacey is pictured with models Carrie Ann and Jess wearing some of her creations. Stacey’s designs will be exhibited in The House of Peroni Dublin, the home of Sprezzatura celebrating up and coming craftmanship and creativity across food, drink and fashion, at 130 – 133 St. Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2, from 5th – 15th July.