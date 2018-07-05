Would you like to own a castle in Tipperary?

Now you can! Only thing is that you will have a long restoration job ahead of you. Gortkelly Castle is located in a prominent elevated position, with commanding views of the local landscape in Upperchurch, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

It is an unusual example of a simple country house which has been overlaid with new elements in an attempt to provide a more romantic, Gothic Revival façade. As a ruin it forms a picturesque building within the landscape. The 1843 Ordnance Survey shows the site with extensively planted gardens, and elements of this layout survive, including the walled garden, and numerous walls and outbuildings.

The National Inventory of Architectural Heritage dates this house from circa 1800. It is a five-bay house with three storeys. Gortkelly House is marked on the 1st edition Ordnance Survey map as a relatively small house but had increased in size by the end of the 19th century when named Gortkelly Castle. Gortkelly was the home of the Ryan family from the mid 18th century. John Ryan was resident in 1814. In the mid 19th century the house was held from Peter Graham by Andrew Ryan and was valued at £6.5 shillings. It is now a ruin.

Some internal plasterwork survives. On the castle grounds is a yard of single-storey farm buildings to rear of house with pitched slate roofs and rendered walls, with a six-bay single-storey farmhouse to south of main house, built c. 1940. It has a pitched artificial slate roof, rendered chimneystacks and rendered walls.

The land extends to approx. 70 acres and all lands are under pasture. There is extensive road frontage with this property which may be sold in lots.

Price on application from PJ Broderick & Co, Liberty Square, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Phone: 0504 22811