Call for Templemore graveyard to be tended to soon

The graveyard in Templemore is in dire need of attention, according to members of the Templemore Thurles Municipal District, who have this week called for a full time caretaker to be appointed to the burial grounds.

The matter was discussed at a meeting of the MD having been raised by Fianna Fail Councillor John Hogan who said that he had been contacted by a visitor to the graveyard who expressed shock at the conditions witnessed.

“The graveyard is in a very bad state and it needs to be looked after over the next few years so that we can get it to the stage that regular work will keep it clean and tidy. In other words, we need a plan for the graveyard and it's time that we did something with it. The footpaths are all breaking up, there are weeds everywhere and the car park is in very poor condition. I know we can't do it all at once, but we should have a plan in place at the very least,” Cllr Hogan said.

Lowry Team Cllr Eddie Moran said that there are people willing to help out with the graveyard and suggested the formulating of a committee to take on the work. He also questioned if it would be possible to have a full time caretaker in the graveyard and said that there is a lot of illegal dumping in the area, which he described as being “an absolute disgrace”.

When The Tipperary Star visited the graveyard this week, the evidence of neglect was everywhere, even though the grass was being cut by a local authority worker. Yes, the weeds have taken over, some of the footpaths are cracked, and quite a number of graves are in very poor condition with high grass and weeds taking them over. There are also a number of headstones which are threatening to fall over and look to be in a dangerous state.

“People don't feel right about going in and cleaning up a grave that is not belonging to them, but if a committee was in place it would be a different story,” said Cllr Hogan who added that a small bit of work would make a big difference.

The spacious car park has a lot of weeds growing around it and the tarmac is breaking up in places. But, by and large, it is in decent condition.

Municipal District Manager Mr Matt Shortt informed members of the council that there are plans to resurface the car park and deal with other aspects of the graveyard over a period of time. However, he said that he would be anxious to speak to anybody interested in forming a committee and encouraged the councillors to bring people on board in this regard.