Opening of Garville Garden in Upperchurch

Sunday June 24th last was a beautiful sunny day for the opening of Máire Wixted’s Garville Garden in Upperchurch.

It was held in memory of her late husband Sean to raise funds for Myelofibrosis, a rare blood disease he suffered and died from in 2004.

It was a very pleasant and extremely successful event and the huge number of visitors enjoyed the stroll around the vast gardens viewing the huge variety and colour of flowers, plants, trees and shrubs in Máire’s beautiful garden.

The sun shone gloriously and in the shade of a vast umbrella, some music enticed a few attendees up for a few old time waltzes !!!!

The buzz of the many conversations overshot the sounds of the birds as the tea and gorgeous homemade goodies were served up, again in the cool shade.

Máire would like to thank all who attended, her many relatives and friends from near and far, members of Templemore Bridge and Golf Clubs and local parishioners who attended in great numbers. The community spirit that was evident was commented on by many on the day.

Thanks also goes to Richie Ryan and his car parking team, Padraic Fahey, Eoin Ryan and Michael McLoughlin for a job well done.

Thanks also to the tea servers who worked all afternoon: Frances, Bridget, Joan, Breda, with daughters Aoife and Deirdre and granddaughter Caoimhe.