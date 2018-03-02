Winter wonderland beneath the Rock of Cashel, Co. Tipperary

Cashel in Co. Tipperary resembled a winter wonderland on Friday, with the famous Rock of Cashel looking especially beautiful in the wintery conditions.

Despite record snowfall, many hardy souls still braved the elements to build snowmen, while schools, shops, and restaurants remained closed as the Red Status Warning remained in place. Cashel's Plaza was blanketed in snow and children made use of the day off to play snowball fights.

