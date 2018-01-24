Tipperary design and craft companies in the spotlight

Creative entrepreneurs from Tipperary are in the spotlight this week, promoting local craft and design to an estimated 5,000 national and international buyers at Showcase in Dublin, Ireland’s International Creative Expo.

Working in partnership with the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland, the 31 Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) around the country have set up a dedicated area within Showcase this week – the Local Enterprise Showcase - enabling over 100 designers, manufacturers and craftspeople to sell directly to international buyers.

Local companies that have been supported by LEO Tipperary include Claire Brett, The Dublin Herbalist, Clonmel, Thomas Wollen, The Black Studio Cloughjordan and Cyril Cullen Porcelain, Farney Castle, Thurles.

The Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Ms. Heather Humphreys T.D., visited the Local Enterprise Showcase on Sunday, (January 21st) to meet the start-ups and first-time exhibitors that have been supported by their LEO. Speaking in the RDS, Minister Humphreys said: “Helping micro and small craft and design companies take part in major trade events like Showcase, is just one of the supports available to the sector through the Local Enterprise Offices. “I am delighted to have had the opportunity to see so many talented Irish designers at the show as they secure orders for the coming year. Many craft businesses are based in rural communities where they are providing local jobs for local people. “The quality of the products on display at Showcase is testament to the level of creativity, innovation and craftsmanship in Ireland today. This is a sector with continued growth prospects. Through grant assistance, mentoring and training, the LEOs can help more craft and design businesses grow their sales and exports.”

Tipperary County Council will shortly publish a strategy to underpin the growth and development of the sector in the County and will further focus on the sector during Local Enterprise Week which runs from 5 to 9 March.