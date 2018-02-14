Wedding Fair at the Award Winning ‘Clonmel Park Hotel’

Are you recently engaged and looking for a contemporary wedding venue to host your romantic wedding? Then why not ‘Save the Date’, and come and view the splendour of the fashionable ‘Clonmel Park Hotel’ for your upcoming nuptials at their Wedding Fair on Feb 18th from 2pm-5pm.

County Winner in 2017, shortlisted nominee in 2016, and Voted top of their class again in 2015 & 2014 for ‘Best Wedding Venue in Tipperary’, and ‘Tipperary’s Stylish Business’ in the ‘Hardy’s Hi Wedding Awards’ & ‘Hi Magazine Annual Awards’ respectively. The team at the Clonmel Park are delighted with their recent achievements over the past few years.

They credit their wins as a result of the hard work, attention to detail, and commitment to delivering excellent customer service to all the bride & grooms that come through the hotel, from each & every member of the team at the Clonmel Park Hotel. And now they look forward to welcoming you as one of these couples!

This year’s wedding fair gives you the opportunity not only to view the hotels award winning wedding facilities fully set up in all its splendour, but you can view the bridal suite, sample the chef’s delights, but also come & meet some of the South East’s best wedding suppliers, who will be offering great discounts on the day.

Come and experience for yourself what all the fuss is about so just don't take our word for it!

For more information on the Hotels Wedding Fair on February 18th call the Clonmel Park Hotel on 052-6188700 or email weddings@clonmelparkhotel.com