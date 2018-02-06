Network Ireland North Tipperary Kicks off 2018

New Network Ireland North Tipperary President Aileen Delaney a native Of Toomevara & Office Manager Of SYS Wealth & Financial Planners kicked off the networks 2018 plan recently. Aileen has been a member of Network North Tipperary for approximately 6 years. She held the position of treasurer in 2016 & Vice President in 2017 & was very happy to take over the reins as President in 2018.

“My theme for the year is really all about women supporting women, empowering each other & building collaborative relationships “whilst supporting the National Presidents theme of #PayItforward . It’s really as simple as let’s help each other out by asking “what can I do to help your businesses? Or how can I help with any challenges you have in your business? Of course, it’s not all about business, we want to create an environment where women can talk openly, be themselves & also have a bit of fun. I would encourage business owners, start-ups, thinking about starting a business & employees to come along & see what the network has to offer. There is something to suit everyone”

“The plan for the year includes speakers such as local lady Clodagh Kavanagh CEO Of Abbey Machinery, Mags Boland Of Boffin Consultancy & Commandant Catriona McCaba From the Irish Air Corps. All members get an opportunity to showcase their business both at monthly meeting & on social media throughout the year. There will be facilitated networking, workshops on how to perfect your business pitch, summer BBQ & of course our annual awards ceremony. The awards ceremony is an opportunity to celebrate the professionalism, vision & leadership of our members. “

“Every year the network supports a local charity, this year a number of members have volunteered to do a parachute jump which will support the #Timesup movement. Organisations such as Ascend, Four In One & Rape Crisis Centre are all organisations which support survivors of domestic & sexual abuse. All proceeds of the parachute jump will go to these worth while charities”

The objective of Network Ireland & its branches is:

Providing a forum where professional women can exchange ideas and increase business contacts

Encouraging women to achieve more satisfying careers

Marketing the skills and expertise of Network members

Promoting women as worthy contributors to the Irish economy and decision-making bodies

Liaising with National and International Organisations

Creating Links into Government and State Bodies

Promoting a high standard of ethics in business

Promoting the welfare of the community through the joint effort of members.

As a voluntary organisation all committee members, nationally and at branch level, give freely of their time to coordinate and manage events, speakers, and our flagship national events. The funding needed to run the best possible events for our members is achieved through membership fees and financial partnerships with public and private bodies. Network Ireland provides a forum in which new and established business women can develop professional and personal contacts to ensure that their contribution and influence is recognised as a vital force in business and in society.

Network Ireland is unique in the fact that it offers support, mentoring and confidence building for women, in particular those starting in business or returning to the workplace. Members can develop and pool their individual skills through interaction and collaboration with other women in a supportive environment which offers training, mentoring and an opportunity to tap into the skills and specialist expertise of other members.

Network Ireland North Tipperary Committee for 2018

President: Aileen Delaney SYS Wealth & Financial Planners

Vice President Thurles: Brid Harrington Premier Insurances

Vice President Nenagh: Geraldine Byrne Mediskin

Treasurer: Triona Fitzgerald Nenagh Credit Union

Ex Efico: Miriam Durack 2UpSkill

Social Media: Geraldine Byrne/Aine Byrne Mediskin

Membership: Christine Fanning Break Through Coach/Juice Plus

Awards Coordinator: Liz Fitzgibbon 2Upskill

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank our sponsors LEO , AIB , Vodafone & Shannon Airport in addition to that the Nenagh Guardian & Tipperary Star support us every week with our press releases, which we are most grateful”

If you are interested in joining please contact Aileen on 086 8339882 or follow Network North Tipperary on the below social media forums.

http://www.networkireland.ie/north-tipperary

https://www.facebook.com/NetworkNorthTipperary/

https://twitter.com/networknthtipp