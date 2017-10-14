Tipperary Business Awards
WATCH: Surecom out on top for 2017 Best Employer at Tipperary Business Awards
Multi award winning Surecom Network Solutions added another accolade to the trophy cabinet last night when they walked away with the 2017 "Best employer: Training and Development of the year" award at the inaugural Tipperary Business gala.
The engineering firm employs 90 people with bases in Tipperary and the UK.
Surecom provides technical and project management services in the telecommunications and ICT fields.
