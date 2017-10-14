WATCH: Acorn Regulatory named Best SME at Tipperary Business Award

Acorn Regulatory were the worthy recipients of Best SME at the inaugural 2017 Tipperary Business Awards at the Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday night.

The company is an ISO-certified medical device and pharmaceutical consulting firm specialising in assisting companies with Eropesn regulatory approvals and quality assurance

Gemma Robinson, managing director, said the company is looking forward to expanding operations.

The company was founded in 2002 in Clonmel and opened its first office in London this year.