WATCH: The Fayre and Crocanoir named Best Retail and Tourism winners at Tipperary Business Awards

Nenagh's The Fayre and Mullinahone's celebrated concert and hospitality venue Crocanoir have won best retail, hospitality and tourism awards at the 2017 Tipperary Business Awards.

The Fayre's Susan Madden described the award as a "fantastic achievement" adding there would be plenty of celebrations to follow among its staff.

The family run business has become an institution in the town for its wide range of home and giftware as well as it's delicious ice cream!

Meanwhile Crocanoir's John Bermingham said the award was a great honour.