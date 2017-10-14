Tipperary Business Awards
Home Instead win Best Services Provider at Tipperary Business Awards
Home Instead Senior Care were named the winners of the best services providers 2017 at the inaugural Tipperary Business Awards on Friday night.
The organisation provides care to HSE funded home care package recipients and private clients in the local community.
General manager Dermot Carberry said the award recognises the work of the carers and is an accolade to all of their efforts.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on